The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is providing funding to benefit Colorado wildlife across the state and a number of western Colorado regions.
A total of $2,571,838 is being distributed with $611,000 directly from RMEF and the organization leveraging an additional $1,960,838 in partner dollars.
“These funds assist three research projects including one that helps biologists learn more about why elk recruitment is ailing and another focusing on how elk are impacted by human recreational activity,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. “Habitat enhancement projects include forest thinning, prescribed burning and repairing water developments, all to help elk, deer and many other species of wildlife.”
Fourteen projects will benefit from the funds that include 18,911 acres across Archuleta, Costilla, Custer, Delta, Eagle, El Paso, Fremont, Garfield, Grand, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Jackson, Las Animas, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Pueblo, Rio Blanco, Routt, Saguache and San Miguel counties. There are two additional projects of statewide benefit.
“This funding is only available because of the passion and dedication of our hard-working volunteers,” said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO. “We thank them for giving their time and efforts to benefit elk and elk habitat in Colorado and across the nation.”
Since 1987, RMEF and its partners completed 790 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in Colorado with a combined value of more than $178.2 million. These projects protected or enhanced 469,886 acres of habitat and opened or improved public access to 122,107 acres.
The Moffat County area will use funding for a a scientific study seeking to identify the primary factors related to declining elk calf recruitment. Crews will capture and collar cows and calves to assess the health of herds, estimate survival rates and identify major sources of calf mortality. This project will also benefit the following counties: Mesa, Montrose, Garfield, Ouray, Routt, Eagle, Costilla, Gunnison, Las Animas, Pitkin and San Miguel.
In Rio Blanco County, a project will burn and mechanically treat 5,800 acres within the Blanco Ranger District on the White River National Forest. Treatment will promote the growth of native grasses, forbs and shrubs for elk and other wildlife. This also benefits Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties.