A small section of choice elk habitat in south-central Colorado was recently transferred to the Bureau of Land Management.
The project, made possible by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF), involved a 28-acre tract of land in the northern end of the San Luis Valley. The move will improve public access for hunting and other recreational activities to 8,500 acres of surrounding public land.
“This project is a prime example of the power of partnerships,” said Kyle Weaver, the foundation’s president and CEO. “We appreciate the desires of a willing seller, who is also a RMEF member, as well as our partners at the BLM and Bass Pro Shops for getting this done.”
The transaction connects BLM-managed land to the east with U.S. Forest Service land to the west. A county road provides access to it.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation first became aware of the property while visiting BLM officials in Colorado and later purchased it with funding assistance provided by Bass Pro Shops.
“The Middle Creek project is another critically important step to provide greater access for the outdoorsmen and women of today and tomorrow,” said Bob Ziehmer, senior director of Conservation at Bass Pro Shops. “The efforts of RMEF and BLM help ensure we’re conserving and protecting our precious natural resources for generations to come and inspiring even more people to engage with the great outdoors.”
The property features vital habitat for a wide range of species ranging from elk and bighorn sheep to black bear and upland birds.
Because Middle Creek crosses the immediate landscape, it also provides riparian habitat for fish, birds and other animal life.
BLM utilized Land and Water Conservation Fund-Priority Recreation Access funding to complete the project.