After seven years in business, the Rocky Mountain Gun Club indoor shooting range is closing.
“The challenges of 2020 and 2021 have led us to make the necessary decision to close,” an email to members announcing the closure read. “This is a heartbreaking reality for us all, ownership, staff, and the community we serve.”
According to the email, the gun club will have a going out-of-business sale from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.
Members are being offered full reimbursements of their dues in the form of store credit, or 50% in cash, according to the email.
Tenants utilizing the gun club’s RV and boat storage space are being contacted individually, according to the email.
According to the gun club’s Facebook page, the business closed in early July to have large fans installed.
According to the email, the club has cut back to minimum staff, and the actions necessary to close will be completed by Sept. 30.
“Thank you, Grand Junction, we have loved serving you,” the email read.
The Facebook post announcing that the business had nearly 100 comments as of Tuesdsay.
Some of the comments included:
n What a great place, I had a lot of fun there and loved teaching there. It will truly be missed.
n I’m so sorry, I absolutely had a great time there! And appreciate everyone there.
n RMGC will always be my favorite place with the most amazing people! I will miss it but hopefully I will always have the friendships that I made there!