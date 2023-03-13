Rocky Mountain Health Foundation (RMHF) has awarded grants totaling nearly $600,000 to organizations on the Western Slope.

For its 2023 Simple Gifts Fund cycle, RMHF considered requests up to $10,000 by organizations offering programs and services that improve conditions for underserved, vulnerable or marginalized people in their 22-county reach, a Monday news release said. This fund specifically supports Western Slope-based organizations that may not be directly aligned with the Foundation’s core interest areas (providing basic needs, increasing access to and affordability of direct physical & behavioral health care) but are providing worthwhile services that increase the wellbeing of people in their communities, according to a RMHF news releae.

Tags