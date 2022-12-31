The Rocky Mountain Health Foundation (RMHF) ended 2022 by awarding $1,855,200 in grants to health-related organizations across the Western Slope, raising its year-end giving total to $4,021,100 — more than double the amount awarded in 2021.
“The stock market was good last year. Our giving is based on last year’s performance,” said RMHF Executive Director Michaelle Smith. “We also had a $25 million donation by Rocky Mountain Health Plans, the United insurance company.”
The RMHF awarded grants to more than 200 organizations this year to support physical, behavioral and social-emotional health, basic needs and health care workforce development.
In this final funding cycle, 95 organizations across 16 counties in Western Colorado were awarded grant funding. Fifty-one percent of the grants went to basic needs programs that work to ensure that people are housed, have access to transportation and food, and feel safe. Programs that help people access affordable, quality physical and behavioral health care and disability services received the other 49% of grants. Most grants ranged between $10,000 and $40,000.
Rocky Mountain Health Plans was purchased by the UnitedHealthcare Co. in March 2017 — a purchase that led to the creation of the RMHF as its own independent organization designed to inform Western Slope communities of where funds are going. Approximately $55 million from the proceeds of the sale were used to create RMHF as a standalone foundation. The $25 million donation by Rocky Mountain Health Plans in March 2021 increased the RMHF’s total assets to approximately $80 million.
“This is sort of a report back to the community to say, ‘This is what’s happened,’ ” Smith said.
The RMHF began awarding grants in 2018. In its first year, it granted $980,000 to 60 organizations. Since then, it’s more than quadrupled its annual funding numbers and nearly quadrupled the number of organizations it supports.
To date, the RMHF has awarded $10,798,447 in grants.
“We primarily support nonprofit organizations and some governmental agencies that are providing resources for the most vulnerable populations in our communities like Catholic Outreach and the food bank; things that are literally helping people to survive,” she continued.
“Having $4 million to spread across the Western Slope means that more of those critical, essential agencies are getting the support that they need. We also do general operating funding, which is non-restrictive so there’s no strings on it, allowing organizations to do what they need to do with the dollars. This year, for the first time, we’ve made multi-year commitments to basic needs grants, so that means three years of renewals as long as things are going along OK. All those things help nonprofits be more stable.”
There are five Basic Needs categories of multi-year, general operating grants that were awarded in the final grant cycle:
■ Food, in which 14 grants totaling $213,000 were provided. These organizations include food banks and pantries, meal services, food-related equipment and delivery vehicles.
■ Housing, in which five grants totaling $80,000 were provided. These organizations include emergency shelters, safe houses, and rental and mortgage assistance.
■ Safety, in which 13 grants totaling $244,000 were provided. These organizations include domestic violence support, sexual assault support, child advocacy, in-home parent education and child abuse prevention.
■ Transportation, in which two grants totaling $45,000 were provided. These organizations include medical services, dial-a-ride vouchers and bus passes.
■ Multi-Need, in which 14 grants totaling $279,000 were provided. These organizations are generally family resource centers.
Additionally, one-year, general operating grants were awarded for two types of direct healthcare services:
■ Physical health services, in which 29 grants totaling $435,000 were provided. These organizations provide dental, vision, hearing, and medical screening and care; animal-assisted physical and occupational therapy; health navigators and promotoras; hospice, palliative and home health care; and disability services.
■ Behavioral health services, in which 18 grants totaling $390,000 were provided. These organizations provide mental health counseling and therapy, crisis response, suicide prevention, grief counseling, animal-assisted behavioral health therapy, and substance abuse prevention, treatment, and therapy services.
A third category of grants is staff care grants, which unsolicited, restricted grants are awarded as a means for organizations to directly support the emotional and physical well-being of their employees.
A total of $169,200 in Staff Care grants was provided in this final grant cycle of 2022. This was the first year that the RMHF provided Staff Care grants.
There are also RMHF grants for low-cost loans to projects that build housing in rural areas across the Western Slope. Additionally, $517,500 was awarded to 11 nonprofit partners who provide emergency support such as rent, utilities, medical equipment and medical travel assistance.
Smith identified some of the Mesa County organizations that received the most substantial grants to end the year, including the Counseling and Education Center (CEC), which received $45,000; Catholic Outreach, which received $35,000; and Hilltop, which received a total of $35,000 to go to its Family Resource Center’s early childhood home visitation program and its Latimer House services focusing on domestic violence.
“We always appreciate receiving grants from the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation,” said Hilltop CEO Mike Stahl. “I think it really validates a lot of the important work that we’re doing. This was a $35,000 grant for general operating funds, and it’s relatively rare for foundations to give us general operating funds.
“It’s renewable for the next three years, as well, so it’s a real big shot in the arm for those programs. Those are two programs that are heavily donation-dependent and grant-funded. When you can get general operating funds, it really helps fill in the gaps between our other grants and some of their limitations. Getting it for a three-year window just helps stabilize those programs that much more for the future.”
At Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, Beverly Lampley, the nonprofit’s director of development, said that the majority of the $35,000 grant will go toward security deposits for the Mother Teresa House project.
“It’s our next project with 40 units that will house the most vulnerable homeless on the streets right now,” Lampley said. “They have no money, so we can get them into a setting where we can successfully deal with their addictions or mental health issues and give them safety from predators.”
The remaining funds will go toward Catholic Outreach’s rental assistance program.
“This community is really suffering,” Lampley said. “It started with COVID and it’s continued. The rental prices in our town have gone up astronomically and evictions are coming across. We’ve spent about four times our normal budget in the last year for rental assistance.”
Lampley emphasized the RMHF’s importance in helping Catholic Outreach realize its goals in helping people in the Grand Valley every year.
“Rocky Mountain Health Foundation is absolutely the best,” she said. “They’re a supportive organization. They’ve meant a lot to this community, a lot to this organization and a lot to this portion of Colorado. I can’t say enough good things about them. They’ve been there when we needed them and this community needs them.”