The Rocky Mountain Health Foundation (RMHF) ended 2022 by awarding $1,855,200 in grants to health-related organizations across the Western Slope, raising its year-end giving total to $4,021,100 — more than double the amount awarded in 2021.

“The stock market was good last year. Our giving is based on last year’s performance,” said RMHF Executive Director Michaelle Smith. “We also had a $25 million donation by Rocky Mountain Health Plans, the United insurance company.”