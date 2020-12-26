Rocky Mountain Health Plans has announced that it will be ending its employer-based and group health insurance plans at the end of 2021.
“As we strive to offer more affordable health coverage to Coloradans, we continually evaluate the needs of our communities and the health plans we offer to determine how we can best serve our neighbors,” spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Leanne Hart said in a statement. “With this in mind, we will discontinue our employer-sponsored and group plans as of Dec. 31, 2021, depending on the group’s anniversary date.”
The move will allow the company to focus on its individual and family plans, Hart said. In addition to individual and family plans, it will continue to offer Medicare Advantage, Dual Special Needs (D-SNP), Medicaid and CHP+ plans.
“As a community-based health plan, this enables us to better dedicate resources to continue building new, innovative benefit plans for individuals, families, and retirees, while also focusing on the most vulnerable populations in our communities with our government-sponsored plans,” Hart said.
For employers and group members, Hart said they are communicating with them to help them move forward with a new insurance provider when their plans end.
“We’re ensuring our clients and group members are aware of their plan options and will continue to work closely with them to support a smooth transition to new health coverage for 2022,” Hart said.
RMHP was founded in Grand Junction and has been providing health insurance in Colorado for more than 40 years. Its employer groups cover 11,791 members, according to its website.