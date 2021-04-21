Even though it wasn’t required to, Rocky Mountain Health Plans and its parent company, UnitedHealth Group, donated $30 million Tuesday to help expand access to health care on the Western Slope and aid other area nonprofit groups in their efforts to boost education and mental health services for youth.
“People who made this happen understood that when we work together, we create value ... and that value is being returned to the community in the form of this contribution,” said Patrick Gordon, chief executive officer of Grand Junction-based Rocky Mountain health insurance company.
“I’m grateful for your leadership, generosity and vision in investing here in Colorado,” added Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who helped make the voluntary donation a reality and came to Grand Junction to participate in the announcement. “What (UnitedHealth) has chosen to do is honor the commitment to Western Colorado. This is going to be a big deal.”
The bulk of that donation — $25 million — is to go to the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation, a nonprofit group that was formed in 2017 when Rocky and UnitedHealth merged, and has been providing health-related grants four times a year to area groups ever since.
The new donation is to go into the foundation’s coffers and will allow the group to provide more in annual grants to various groups over many years to come, said Pat Riddell, chairwoman of the foundation.
The foundation was initially seeded with about $38 million, but then got another $13 million in a settlement agreement in 2019 with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, with an additional $7 million going to various providers in the community, Gordon said.
Most of those foundation funds were deposited into accounts to help it earn interest, money from which goes out each year in the form of grants to a variety of groups across the Western Slope.
Riddell said the additional money will allow it to increase those annual grants to about $3.4 million a year. To date, the foundation has given away about $5.7 million to 209 nonprofit groups in 300 grant awards in 22 Western Slope counties.
“That’s awesome,” she said. “This allows us as a foundation and the nonprofits we collaborate with to have a greater impact as we work to improve the health and well-being of people on the Western Slope.”
In addition to that foundation donation, UnitedHealth and Rocky also are giving $5 million to a variety of Western Slope and statewide health and youth nonprofits, including the three groups of the Colorado Youth Corps Association.
Those three groups — Mile High Youth Corps, Rocky Mountain Youth Corps, and Western Colorado Conservation Corps — will split the most, $1.8 million.
Another $1.5 million is to go to the Boys & Girls Club of Colorado to expand its programs and serve more youth; $500,000 to Sources of Strength to increase access to youth suicide prevention programs in schools; $400,000 to the Center on Colfax in Denver to support career counseling and mental health services to LGBTQ youth; and $400,000 to The Place in Colorado Springs.
Exactly where the remaining $400,000 will go has yet to be finalized.
“We know that addressing youth mental health and addressing the school-prison pipeline is an area that we could do better on,” Weiser said. “We all can ask, ‘How can we help young people and enable them to live productive lives?’ We all have to do our work, and these organizations are extraordinary. We support you. We see you and we believe in you.”