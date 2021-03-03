RockyMounts, the bike rack manufacturer that built a facility in Las Colonias Business Park, is moving its warehouse and distribution operation to Salt Lake City.
RockyMounts owner Bobby Noyes said the difficulty of getting products from Salt Lake City to Grand Junction for distribution is the reason behind the move. The company will still be headquartered in Grand Junction.
“We’ve been bringing in containers from Salt Lake and it has gotten increasingly difficult,” Noyes said. “So what’s happened is, we’ll probably do 50 or 60 containers this year and the drivers don’t want to come here anymore.”
RockyMounts, whose racks are manufactured overseas, has its products shipped in rail containers, which then have to be loaded onto trucks and driven from Salt Lake City to Grand Junction, Noyes said. The length of the trip and delays from weather and problems like flat tires have made drivers unwilling to make the trip, he said.
“It’s four and a half hours to Salt Lake City, it’s two hours unload time and they can only legally be on work for 12 hours,” Noyes said. “So, if there is a delay in traffic, weather or unloading, and 90% of the time there is one of those, they have to actually sleep on the side of the road like an hour outside of Salt Lake.”
When RockyMounts relocated to Grand Junction from Boulder, Noyes said he had been told that they could bring in containers on rail to Grand Junction, but when he moved here he found out that was impossible. He specifically voiced frustration with the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce regarding the rail issue.
“The equipment to take the container off the rail is not a big deal,” Noyes said. “It’s like $1 million, but Burlington Northern and Union Pacific own the rail and they won’t bring containers here. They said you have to do a minimum of like 20,000 containers a year to justify bringing containers into Grand Junction. They just won’t do it.”
The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce has worked recently to improve rail service to Grand Junction, Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Diane Schwenke said. However, she said bringing in the kind of containers RockyMounts uses to ship its products is not possible in a city of Grand Junction’s size.
“I understand his frustration,” Schwenke said. “By the same token, I think he has logistical staff. We can only do so much. There is due diligence on the part of the manufacturers and the business owners as well.”
She said she believed this was a situation unique to RockyMounts and did not have broader implications for Grand Junction businesses.
“We have companies in our community that bring product in and out all the time,” Schwenke said. “They were here before RockyMounts and they’re going to be here after RockyMounts. They have found ways to manage their businesses in such a way that they can absorb those costs.”
Still, the costs of bringing in freight is a problem facing many rural cities, Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown said. She pointed to other communities that have also seen companies relocate their distribution to larger metropolitan areas.
“I think this is a problem that exists all over rural America,” Brown said. “Honey Stinger out of Steamboat Springs just announced they’re moving their distribution to Salt Lake City, as well, for the exact same reasons.”
She said when they first became aware of the problem RockyMounts was facing, she thought there might be an easy way to fix it, but that the shipping industry is complex. She said she is looking for funding to complete a freight study to better understand the volume of shipping and the types of shipping used by businesses in Mesa County.
“Yes, it’s a problem,” Brown said. “It’s not a problem unique to Grand Junction, but it’s something I think we can solve. We just need to gather more data to begin looking at what is the landscape and then what are things we can do as a community to lower those costs for our manufacturers.”
For Noyes, his frustrations were solely with the chamber, who he said he felt had misled him. Based on the amount of money the situation has cost his business, he said he had not ruled out legal action.
RockyMounts will keep the business operation in Grand Junction, Noyes said, and he has had good relationships with other organizations, including the city of Grand Junction. The issue now, he said, is that the warehouse he built does not have a use here.
“The bad position it puts me in is I just built this building I don’t need,” Noyes said. “So I’m in the middle of subdividing it now. It’s way more expensive to do it and I don’t really want to be a landlord. So the larger part is what to do with this building. It’s not even done.”