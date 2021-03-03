Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

ABOVE: The RockyMounts building is reflected in one of the ponds at Las Colonias Business Park. The bike rack manufacturer will still be based in Grand Junction, but is moving its warehouse and distribution operation to Salt Lake City. BELOW: RockyMounts owner Bobby Noyes uses a bike-themed shovel at the 2019 groundbreaking event at the Las Colonias Business Park.