The term “dream job” can mean anything to anyone, depending on what they value.
Branden Edwards thought his dream job might come in the music world, which is why he moved to Seattle to pursue a career in music in 2008, shortly after graduating from Colorado Mesa University. He hoped to break through in the musical theater and opera scene — not that he was above singing grunge rock songs the city made so famous in the ‘90s on karaoke nights.
“In 2008, when I graduated, it was when everything crashed and Seattle was one of the few places, between Amazon and Google and Bing and Microsoft and Apple, that still had a lot of private funding for grants, so you could still make a kind of living in the music and arts space there, so that’s why we ended up there,” Edwards said.
However, his time in Seattle wouldn’t last more than a couple of years. Instead, his passion for sound gave way to another long-held passion: rodeo.
Edwards’ father was in the professional rodeo industry, which instilled a love for the sport in Edwards at an early age. When he went to college at Colorado Mesa, he spent three years on the school’s club rodeo team, a far smaller program than it is now.
While he was struggling to find his musical footing in the Pacific Northwest, he also began devoting his time to rodeo, including traveling everywhere from Del Mar, California, to Jacksonville, Florida, to announce at rodeo events. He also spent much of the past decade providing one-on-one lessons and teaching at rodeo camps.
As fate would have it, Kevin Bates, an instrumental figure in founding and growing CMU’s program, would often bump into Edwards during his travels.
“The music career is what ended up bringing me full-circle back to rodeo because, when I stopped doing a lot of music performing, I was looking for something else to get into that performance space, and the rodeo announcing just organically opened up to give me that outlet,” Edwards said. “I got to be one step deeper in my involvement with the sport and the industry that I love. Kevin Bates was also a rodeo judge and official, so our paths crossed quite a bit and we kept in contact and stayed pretty good friends. He’s the one that really made me aware of the fact that this opening was going to be at Mesa and the school was considering creating this full-time position for a program. He put me in that direction and it’s been game-on ever since.”
Edwards has been the coach of the Mavericks since 2018, with Bates still on the staff as the coach’s adviser. Despite being the most influential figure in the program who helped convince the university to invest more into it, and being on the staff when Edwards was riding in his collegiate days, Bates’ presence isn’t the most significant on the staff for Edwards. That title belongs to his wife, assistant coach Tia Jo.
Tia Jo also has experience in coaching and providing instructions for rodeoing, making her the perfect assistant to join Branden’s program.
“It’s everything we could have asked for, for the life that we want to lead,” Edwards said. “My greatest friends, my greatest memories of my family, they all center around rodeo and horses and time spent in the arena and time spent in the great outdoors. It really sometimes is a pinch-me moment, to say that, when I’m on horseback in an arena, I’m ‘working.’ ”
Edwards’ time on horseback doesn’t end when he’s off the clock, either.
For instance, he’s the vice president of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Posse, a nonprofit organization that assists local law enforcement with search and rescue missions while also promoting horsemanship and fellowship and hosting or sponsoring activities.
“I had worked with them a lot when I was with another association, CPRA (Colorado Pro Rodeo Association), doing some work because we did a lot of conjoining events with them when we put on some rodeos here in Grand Junction,” Edwards said. “When that rodeo was no longer on the books, it just felt really natural for me to join with their association because it really is a lot of people who are very deep-seeded into the agriculture industry, and they want to see it succeed at a person-to-person level. They do everything from gymkhanas for youth to food drives that help The Salvation Army. It’s just an amazing organization where you have all these people who want to serve their community and serve the industry.”
In an alternate reality, Edwards’ time in Seattle led to a lengthy career of soaring vocals in opera houses. But the reality in which Edwards lives has him in charge of a well-supported rodeo program at his alma mater with his wife by his side, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.