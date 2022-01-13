A federal judge sentenced self-styled bad boy David Lesh to 160 hours of useful public service and ordered to pay $10,000 Wednesday for his conviction on two petty offenses for illegally riding a snowmobile at a Keystone terrain park in April 2020.
Judge Gordon Gallagher put the sentence on hold for 14 days to see if Lesh carries through on a vow to appeal the conviction.
If his attorney files a notice of appeal within two weeks, Gallagher said, the sentence will be stayed longer to let the court process play out.
U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officers cited Lesh for entering Keystone ski area while it was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and jumping his snowmobile over features in a terrain park. He was also cited for posting images of his tricks on social media to benefit his business. Use of national forest for commercial gain is prohibited without a permit. He was found guilty in October after a one day-trial in August.
Gallagher noted that some members of the public wrote letters encouraging him to put Lesh behind bars.
“I am loath to incarcerate somebody for a petty offense of this nature,” Gallagher said, noting that outbreaks of COVID at some detention facilities made jail time particularly harsh. “That just would not appear to be a just sentence to me. I do believe that there needs to be a deterrent (connected) to this for both Mr. Lesh and for the public and because it speaks to the public.”
Half of the 160 hours of useful public service must be served with the White River National Forest and the other half can be spent on causes of Lesh’s choice, Gallagher said.
Lesh has been a thorn in the side of the White River staff for a couple of years. He was accused of riding his snowmobile in a closed area of Independence Pass on July 3, 2019. Lesh reached a plea deal in June 2020 that required him to pay a $500 fine and perform 50 hours of useful public service for that infraction.
While waiting for that case to be resolved, Lesh stoked public ire by posting pictures of himself allegedly walking on a log in Hanging Lake and defecating in Maroon Lake. No charges were pursued because federal authorities suspected the pictures were faked. Lesh acknowledged in an interview with The New Yorker that he egged on authorities with the doctored images.