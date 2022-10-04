Earlier this summer, Roice-Hurst Humane Society completed the purchase of two parcels of about 5.4 total acres adjoining its property. Now, the question is what to do with it.
Mesa County Assessor’s Office records show Roice-Hurst purchased the parcels, located along Bonnell Way off 28 Road, in June from Donna and Martin Azcarraga for $350,000 each.
The funds came from a legacy gift from someone who left the organization money.
The purchase about triples the size of Roice-Hurst’s property.
Roice-Hurst CEO Anna Stout announced the purchase at Roice-Hurst’s Wine & Whiskers gala last weekend.
“This 5½ acres is now Roice-Hurst 2.0,” Stout said at the gala. “If you’ve paid any attention to what’s happening in the market right now, being able to acquire land, and to have this and know that we have security for our shelter to be able to grow and to meet our community’s needs, it’s really exciting.”
Stout said Friday she has a project in mind for the space, but the organization is still working on seeing if that project is feasible. Right now, she said, the area is being developed into hiking trails to walk dogs.
Stout said Roice-Hurst is applying for planning grants to see what the organization could really do with the space.
There are a number of possibilities for the space, Stout said, including expanding Roice-Hurst via capital projects or being sold to fund something else.
“This gives us a lot more flexibility to design something that meets the needs of the community better,” Stout said.