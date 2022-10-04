Earlier this summer, Roice-Hurst Humane Society completed the purchase of two parcels of about 5.4 total acres adjoining its property. Now, the question is what to do with it.

Mesa County Assessor’s Office records show Roice-Hurst purchased the parcels, located along Bonnell Way off 28 Road, in June from Donna and Martin Azcarraga for $350,000 each.