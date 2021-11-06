The man who played an instrumental role in Colorado Parks and Wildlife opening a popular shooting range in Cameo will be working on establishing new ranges in the state in his new job after he was reassigned following what was described as inappropriate behavior related to wolf reintroduction.
JT Romatzke, as shooting range and real estate development manager, will be “responsible for management of the shooting range development program and for promoting and enhancing shooting sports and shooting ranges for Colorado Parks and Wildlife,” according to his job description.
“The position identifies and evaluates opportunities for shooting range development to provide the public with safe, enjoyable wildlife-related recreational opportunities, with a particular emphasis on establishing new ranges,” the description says. The job also entails working to enhance existing ranges, and involves looking to partner with other state agencies, local governments, nonprofits, private companies and others on projects.
The Colorado Department of Natural Resources and CPW previously had released Romatzke’s new job title, but didn’t release his written job description until this week, after it had been finalized.
In early September, CPW Director Dan Prenzlow told agency employees that Romatzke would be transferring from his position as Northwest regional manager to a special assignment and reporting directly to Prenzlow. The announcement came after an internal investigation earlier this year found that he acted inappropriately in connection with the agency’s work to implement the voter-mandated introduction of wolves into the state. The investigation was prompted when Randy Hampton, who had been a public relations official working for Romatzke in Grand Junction, told authorities Romatzke worked to inhibit implementation of Proposition 114, the wolf reintroduction measure passed by voters last year.
Romatzke was placed on administrative leave earlier this year before returning, for a time, to his job as regional manager. Hampton quit after being told Romatzke would again be his supervisor. Romatzke’s eventual reassignment came after media began reporting on the concerns Hampton had raised.
Hampton told investigators in part that Romatzke asked him to find a video editor to review Parks and Wildlife meetings and other online sources to compile, and push out on social media, video that might make two CPW commissioners who favored wolf reintroduction look poorly in the eyes of the public. Hampton said he voiced concern to Romatzke about the legality of using public funds to do that, and that Romatzke later told staff he had an outside group working on it, but they shouldn’t tell anyone that.
The internal investigation found no direct corroborating evidence that Romatzke worked in his job to oppose implementing wolf reintroduction. But it said he violated administrative direction; compromised trust between him, Parks and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources, and took action that could be construed as questionable, helping third-party organizations mobilize opposition to Gov. Jared Polis after Polis suggested that CPW accelerate wolf reintroduction.
Romatzke will be paid $11,239 a month for his new job, unchanged from when he was regional manager.
Romatzke was CPW’s area wildlife manager locally before becoming regional manager in 2017, and was involved in a yearslong effort to get CPW’s Cameo Shooting Range and Education Complex outside Palisade opened, which happened in 2018.
The town of Palisade acquired the land for the range with state grants. The 1,700-acre facility has held state, regional and world championships and other events, and has seen usage grow, with its manager reporting in May that more than 12,000 people had used it in the preceding 12 months.
Romatzke’s new job description says it entails promoting “shooting sports and public shooting ranges to provide safe, enjoyable opportunities,” and promoting firearms safety and shootings sports education.
The position also involves advising the Parks and Wildlife director “regarding politically or highly sensitive issues related to shooting ranges and real estate purchases and transactions,” and supervising the agency’s Real Estate Section.
Shooting ranges and shooting range proposals can sometimes be controversial due to noise and other issues. As regional manager, Romatzke was involved in public meetings Parks and Wildlife put on in Basalt to hear concerns after two people using tracer rounds at the Basalt State Wildlife Area shooting range started a fire in 2018 that burned thousands of acres and three homes.
Bonnie Petersen, executive director of Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado, said shooting ranges are good economic drivers. The Cameo facility, she said, has “been great, and JT was very involved in that.”
She said Romatzke would “do a great job no matter what position they put him in. This will be something that I think will provide some great benefit across the state.”
But Petersen remains dismayed about Romatzke’s reassignment, and says his talents will be underutilized in his new position.
Part of Hampton’s complaint against Romatzke raised the prospect that he had played a role in AGNC making public record requests about communications between CPW leadership, DNR and Polis on planning actions related to wolves.
But Petersen said her group made its request without involvement by Romatzke, and instead based on a number of reports about a possible accelerated reintroduction timeline.
Romatzke had been an important CPW liaison for Petersen’s group. She said DNR Executive Director Dan Gibbs and CPW Director Prenzlow have not accepted invitations to visit with AGNC members.
“JT was our one line of communication and they’ve taken that away,” she said, also noting that CPW has yet to name his replacement as regional manager.
She said, “I can tell you that our members believe that CPW has damaged their credibility through this business with JT Romatzke and through the wolf planning process. They have damaged their credibility horrendously, substantially, and considering that local governments are the first responders in a lot of wildlife issues, that’s going to be very difficult for CPW to overcome.”
Gary Skiba, a biologist and wolf reintroduction advocate who once worked for CPW, previously has said that what has been reported about Romatzke’s actions damaged the agency, and that Prenzlow is doing what he can to restore some faith in the agency by assigning Romatzke to another job.
Skiba said Friday, “I know people who feel (Romatzke) should be dismissed but they’re making a number of assumptions about what he did and didn’t do that are not available to us. We don’t know the details.”
As for Romatzke’s new job, Skiba said that’s hard for him to address, not currently being in the agency. He says special assignments typically involve a role that is of value but isn’t of the highest priority, or someone already would have been doing it.
“I assume the director made a decision that fits both JT’s and the agency’s needs,” he said. “That doesn’t make it the most important thing in the world to do but it is something that has value.”
Neither Romatzke nor a CPW spokesperson could be reached for comment Friday about his new assignment.