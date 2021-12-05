Many people would agree there’s nothing like friendly competition, especially when it’s for a worthy cause.
Such is the case with the annual contest between the Kiwanis Club and Rotary Club as they raise funds for the Salvation Army. According to Kiwanis Club volunteer Mark Ryan, the event has been happening for more than 30 years.
“From what I understand, according to the Salvation Army, Kiwanis and Rotary raise one third of their annual budget,” Ryan said. Ryan, who has collected donations for the Salvation Army for about 30 years, wants to pass the torch of service work to others.
“Now that we have kids, it’s great to teach them how to do service (work),” Ryan said. “A little girl came up one year and put money in the bucket and said if it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t have had Christmas this year.”
Ryan, along with Grand Junction High School students Jack Ryan, Emma Ryan, Jasmine Dodd and Abby Kearl, were all ringing the Salvation Army collection bell at Cabela’s on Saturday afternoon. The four high school students, who are a part of Future Business Leaders of America, were using the opportunity as a part of their community service requirement for their school club.
Rotarian Miffie Blozvich and Akira Fukai were chiming the Salvation Army Collection Bell at the 12th Avenue and Patterson City Market location Saturday morning. The volunteering duo said they observed less traffic than usual at the store, adding that fewer people were contributing, but the individuals who gave were putting in larger bills after doing their grocery shopping.
“It’s fun,” Fukai said. “I enjoy (doing it) for the community. Salvation Army is a very good cause and do work for the community.”
“Rotary and Kiwanis have been doing this competition for many years,” Blozvich said. “The bell ringer is a major fundraiser. This is a friendly competition. The one (club) who wins the trivia contest picks the time of day (they ring the bell).”
According to Blozvich, the trivia contest was held the day before Thanksgiving to determine which times each club would be at the participating store locations. Rotarians won the 10 a.m. to noon time frame Saturday, while Kiwanis served from noon to 2 p.m.
Father and son volunteer team Lynn and Chris Thompson were jingling the chime at the RimRock Walmart on Saturday afternoon. “It’s just an extension of being in service clubs, “Lynn Thompson said. “That’s what Kiwanis and Rotary are all about. The thing that draws me to (this is) meeting people that donate. Every year I hear the good the Salvation (Army) has done and talk to people who utilize the services of the Salvation Army that will donate to our buckets.”
He added he thought they were collecting more donations than normal and “getting a lot more people giving.”