Students from Appleton Elementary School and Orchard Mesa Middle School, joined Grand Junction Rotary members to plant trees at Orchard Mesa Middle School on Friday. Trees were also planted at Appleton as well.
The Grand Junction Rotary Club donating $10,000 worth of trees from Valley Grown Nursery to eight area schools. School District D51 will add an additional $2,500 to bring the total amount to $12,500. Students, staff and Rotary club members came together to celebrate and plant trees on Friday at Appleton Elementary.
“Over the last few years, several trees at Appleton Elementary were lost to ash borer damage. These trees were a great loss as they provided wonderful shade and beauty to our school,” said Corey Hafey, Appleton Elementary School principal. “The Appleton community is so thankful to the Rotary Club's generous gift of beautiful trees This is another great example of the Rotary Club's service to our community.”
Students from Appleton and Orchard Mesa Middle School took part in the tree planting.
“Rotary is investing in the future of our children with tree planning throughout schools in our community,” said Rotary member Brian Bray. “Tree planting tends to be a gift for future generations and continues to reinforce the commitment our Rotary Club of Grand Junction has for their community.””
More than 60 trees in total will be planted at eight schools including Loma Elementary, Central High School, Fruita 8/9, Orchard Mesa Middle School, Mesa View Elementary, Chatfield Elementary, Rocky Mountain Elementary and Appleton Elementary.
“These trees will be here for years to come and provide comfort and shade for thousands of young people,” said Susan Birdsey, Orchard Mesa Middle School principal. “We thank the Rotary Club for keeping our students in their hearts.”