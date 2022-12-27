The deaths of scores of rounded-up wild horses in a holding facility in Cañon City and the removal of hundreds more from public rangelands in Rio Blanco County kept the controversial issue of wild-horse management front and center in media headlines this year.

More than 140 horses that the Bureau of Land Management had rounded up last year from an area west of Colorado Highway 139 near the Utah border died in Cañon City this spring after an outbreak of equine influenza. Many hadn’t yet received influenza vaccinations.