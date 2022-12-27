Camera stations are used to evaluate the amount of forage eaten by wild horses, livestock and wildlife in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area. The cameras showed that horses in the area were consuming 80% of the forage from April through November of last year.
Wild horses graze near Meeker. The Bureau of Land Management, working with a contractor using a helicopter, rounded up 867 animals this summer and shipped 761 of them to a holding facility in Utah.
LUCAS TURNER
Rio Blanco Herald Times
Camera stations are used to evaluate the amount of forage eaten by wild horses, livestock and wildlife in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area. The cameras showed that horses in the area were consuming 80% of the forage from April through November of last year.
LUCAS TURNER
Rio Blanco Herald Times
Bill Mills, manager of the BLM’s White River Field Office, stands near a well in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area. Such wells serve as watering sites for livestock and wild horses.
LUCAS TURNER
Rio Blanco Herald Times
A windmill attached to a well in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area. Such wells serve as a water source for livestock and wild horses.
LUCAS TURNER
Rio Blanco Herald Times
The Bureau of Land Management has set up this corral in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area in an effort to use water to attract and capture wild horses for removal from the area.
The deaths of scores of rounded-up wild horses in a holding facility in Cañon City and the removal of hundreds more from public rangelands in Rio Blanco County kept the controversial issue of wild-horse management front and center in media headlines this year.
More than 140 horses that the Bureau of Land Management had rounded up last year from an area west of Colorado Highway 139 near the Utah border died in Cañon City this spring after an outbreak of equine influenza. Many hadn’t yet received influenza vaccinations.
Said Suzanne Roy, executive director of the American Wild Horse Campaign, “It’s really a tragedy because many of those deaths would have been preventable if the horses had been vaccinated.”
Despite the problems in Cañon City, the BLM nevertheless this summer pressed ahead with plans to aggressively reduce the population numbers of the Piceance-East Douglas herd southeast of Rangely and west/southwest of Meeker, in what ended up being its largest horse “gather” operation ever in the state.
The agency estimated that the herd’s size had reached nearly 1,400 animals as of last year, and said the appropriate population level for the 190,000-acre herd management area is 135 to235 horses, when accounting for factors such as reliance on the area by wildlife and livestock.
Citing concerns about the poor health of some of the horses this spring, the BLM also moved up the Rio Blanco County operation from September to midsummer.
Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, and some wild-horse activists had objected to the undertaking, raising concerns about things such as running young foals in hot temperatures. The BLM says the highest temperature during the operation was 92 degrees.
Polis and some wild-horse advocates also pointed to the Cañon City outbreak in raising concerns about the BLM proceeding with the Rio Blanco County roundup.
Ultimately, working with a contractor using a helicopter, the BLM rounded up 867 animals and shipped 761 of them to a holding facility in Utah.
“We’re very pleased with the operation that we conducted,” said Bill Mills, manager of the BLM’s White River Field Office.
While six horses died during the operation, the BLM says all of those cases involved euthanization of animals with pre-existing/chronic conditions, such as leg problems, that would have made it unlikely that they could have lived a healthy life on the range.
A horse suffered minor injuries when a few horses were accidentally driven into a hidden old fence, causing at least two of them to tumble.
A Polis spokeswoman said in an email that incidents that occurred during the roundup were troubling and were “an example of why the Governor remains motivated to work towards better longer-term systems that avoid these types of roundups in the future. Throughout the Governor’s work to protect these iconic horses, it’s clear that ensuring enough qualified staff are available to conduct darting for fertility control is the major gap that allows for overpopulation and the position by BLM that roundups must occur.”
The BLM says it already does a lot of fertility control work in Colorado, using BLM employees and volunteers. Its goal is reduce the Piceance-East Douglas herd to a size in which the population can be maintained through administration of fertility controls through means such as darting, and any gather operations can be limited to use of bait rather than helicopters. Mills said whether another helicopter roundup will be needed will depend on the results of aerial surveys the agency planned this fall or winter.
The public got the chance at the Mesa County Fairgrounds in November, during an adoption event put on by the BLM and the nonprofit Piceance Mustangs group, to take home some of those horses rounded up this summer. More such adoption events are planned.