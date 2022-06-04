There’s somewhat of a stark difference between the two men running to be Mesa County’s next sheriff.
The person who currently holds that title, Todd Rowell, wants to work on ways to prevent criminals from re-offending, keeping them out of the county’s jail.
His opponent, De Beque Town Marshal Bob Dalley, however, says some of the current policies of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office are contributing to high crime rates in the county by not putting more people in jail.
He said that one of those policies is to not arrest people cited with driving under the influence, and take them to jail so they can “without unnecessary delay” be brought before a county judge.
“The problem with that is, if we don’t follow the law, the risk is, the very last part of the law is ... ‘any officer violating this provision is guilty of misconduct,’ ” Dalley said in an interview. “It says everyone has to go to jail.”
Rowell, however, says that’s not quite accurate.
The law Dalley is citing deals with when law enforcement officers must arrest someone for various types of crimes, and when they can just issue a citation.
For DUIs, anyone determined by a sheriff’s deputy to be driving under the influence is arrested, but the law doesn’t say they must be taken to jail, only before a judge, who later determines if they are fit to be released on their own, Rowell said.
“When they are arrested, we never leave them by themselves,” the sheriff said. “If we arrest somebody, charge them with DUI, we have to take them somewhere to get the (blood-alcohol) test. Then we find a sober party, if they are responsible, we turn them over to them. They get a summons, and a summons is an arrest.”
Rowell said the Colorado State Patrol follows a similar procedure.
Dalley, however, disagrees that it should happen that way.
He said it is too easy for anyone who is supposed to be arrested under the law, which can include motorists who cause accidents that result in death or injury, to be back out on the streets immediately. Jail is where they should be going, he said.
“Jail is a step along the way,” Dalley said. “To let them come back two months later (to court) is absolutely ludicrous.”
That and other issues arose at a debate Friday sponsored by the Redlands Rotary Club, where Dalley made the same statement.
In an interview and at that event, Dalley said violent crime in the county has increased 60% since 2018. At the same time, he says motor vehicle thefts are up 93%, robbery has swelled by 71% and fraud by 29%.
He said all of that has occurred since voters approved a public safety sales tax hike in 2017 that was meant to allow the office to address a so-called 500% increase in all crimes.
Rowell, however, says those numbers are wrong.
“There’s a lot of scare tactics going out that crimes are up in Mesa County,” Rowell said. “Between 2017 and 2022, crimes did rise in the state of Colorado. But in every single category in crimes, from murder all the way down to theft ... we did better than the state.”
Citing crime data maintained by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Rowell said that violent crimes in the county since 2017 are actually only up about 11% compared to 29% statewide. He added that while auto thefts also increased statewide by about 88%, the county saw an increase of less than half that.
He also said that while burglaries statewide increased slightly statewide, they went down 22% in the county.
“We’ve done an excellent job in every single category,” Rowell said. “We either didn’t rise as much as the rest of the state, or we went down more.”
Dalley, who ran for the job in 2018 against former Sheriff Matt Lewis, also said that the sheriff’s office didn’t follow through on hiring more deputies and jail personnel after voters approved the public safety tax.
Rowell said that, too, isn’t true, saying he’s hired 155 new people over that time. Dalley, however, said they weren’t officers, but support staff.
Both men have deep roots in the county and on the Western Slope, and both have been in law enforcement for years.
Dalley was born and reared on a small farm in Loma, starting out as a firefighter before turning to law enforcement.
He’s worked at the sheriff’s office as a reserve deputy, eventually becoming commander of its reserve unit. Later, he joined the Palisade Police Department and eventually because town marshal in De Beque.
Rowell, who grew up in Delta County, joined the Marine Corps in 1995, but later returned to Western Colorado, joining the sheriff’s office in 2000.
Politically, both men call themselves conservatives, though Dalley said he doesn’t believe Joe Biden fairly won his election to president of the United States in 2020.
Rowell said he’s not a fan of the state’s new red flag law, that allows courts to issue temporary restraining orders against gun owners deemed to be having mental health issues, in part, because of due process concerns.
But unlike some GOP county sheriffs in Colorado who said they won’t enforce that law, Rowell said he’s found a work-around to that issue. When a case comes in — the county has had two since the law was enacted in 2019 — he’s had investigators look more deeply into them so he can give judges more information about a person before such an order is approved.
The winner of the June primary later this month will go on to face Bruce Lohmiller, who has gotten onto the November ballot as a member of the Green Party.