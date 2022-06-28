Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell won his party’s nomination for sheriff after being appointed to the post last year, winning by a substantial margin Tuesday night.
Rowell received 71% of the vote compared to 29% for his challenger, Bob Dalley, as of the results posted shortly after 7 p.m.
“Seventy one percent, I’ll take that,” Rowell said Tuesday evening. “It’s the first time I’ve ran, I’m amazed by the outpouring of support.”
“It’s a lot of work, campaigning, and there’s always a little doubt in the back of your mind,” Rowell said. “I think it says a lot about our organization and our community.”
Rowell was appointed sheriff by the Mesa County Commissioners following the departure of sheriff Matt Lewis in August. Previously, he served as Lewis’s undersheriff, a post he held starting in March, 2018. Dalley ran against Lewis in the 2018 election.
Campaigning took him out of the office, Rowell said, and now he’s excited to get back to work.
“So many people wrapped their arms around me and helped me through this, I’m just really grateful,” Rowell said.
Rowell grew up in Delta County and joined the sheriff’s office in 2000 after a stint in the U.S. Marine Corps. He attended the police academy at Delta-Montrose Technical College, and has an associate degree in criminal justice and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Colorado Mesa University.
Dalley, from Loma, started out as a firefighter before switching to law enforcement.
He has worked as a reserve deputy in the Sheriff’s Office, at the Palisade Police Department and as town marshal of De Beque.
One way the two candidates differ is that Rowell said during their debate he wants to find ways to prevent criminals from re-offending and keep them out of jail, while Dalley said some of the Sheriff’s Office policies are inflating crime rates by not putting more people in jail.
Dalley has said he doesn’t believe Joe Biden won the presidential election in 2020.
Unlike some county sheriffs, Rowell enforces Colorado’s red flag law, which allows courts to issue temporary restraining orders against gun owners found to be having mental health issues.
However, Rowell said he has investigators look into cases more thoroughly to give judges more information. There have been two such cases since the law was enacted in 2019.
The winner of the primary will go on to face Bruce Lohmiller, of the Green Party, in November’s general election.