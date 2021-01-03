The new year will bring a whole new dynamic to the Mesa County Board of Commissioners.
That’s because on Jan. 12, two of the three members of the panel are ending their eight-year stints, to be replaced by two, sort of, newbies.
One, Commissioner-elect, Janet Rowland, previously served on the board from 2005 until 2013 when she was term-limited and replaced by outgoing Commissioner Rose Pugliese, whom she now replaces.
As a result, she’s no stranger to how the county operates, and while she thinks the current board has been doing a good job, there’s always room for improvement.
The other is relatively new to politics, though Commissioner-elect Cody Davis did spend a short time on the governing board of the Grand Valley Drainage District. Davis is replacing Commissioner John Justman, who took Davis’ place on the drainage board and is expected to remain there for a few more years.
That experience, and Davis’ years running his own business in the construction industry, has taught him a few things, including how to budget.
Although both new commissioners have their own ideas of what they want to accomplish over their four-year terms, the one thing they both mentioned was to see if it is feasible to switch to zero-based budgeting, which the two think might be a better way of managing the county’s finances.
According to the Denver-based National Conference of State Legislatures, zero-based budgeting is a method that begins every budget cycle at zero and rejects any assumption that previously budgeted activities must begin where they left off. In other words, each expense must be justified from the ground up, and whatever actually gets funding depends on thorough analysis and priority.
Still, Davis and Rowland believe, but aren’t necessarily dead-set on, that a zero-based or outcome-based method might help find new efficiencies and ways to save for future needs.
“It’s just making sure that we’re taking a big-picture look at our budget and not assuming that this department got $2 million last year and they’ll get $2 million this year. They may get a little less or a little more,” Rowland said.
“Basically, it aligns the organization’s resources with our priorities, rather than allocating to the line we spent last year and adding a couple percentage,” Davis added. “It’s a more intuitive approach to why are we spending rather than how much can we spend. There’s a lot of strengths to outcome-based budgeting. There are some drawbacks, too, but some of the strengths are that it’s a more transparent process.”
This year’s county budget of $195 million that the current board approved last month was the second done by County Administrator Pete Baier, who started that job in 2019. In drafting it, Baier did something new, said Commissioner Scott McInnis, who still has two years left in his second term before he, too, faces term limits.
Rather than the traditional top-down approach of the commissioners themselves building the budget, Baier formed a working group of county employees from each department poring over their budgetary needs, and then fine-tuning that at the administrative and commissioner level based on overall priorities, particularly in public safety.
Nearly 60% of the county’s general fund, its primary checking account, goes to public safety functions, such as building inspections, coroner, criminal justice, animal services, district attorney’s office and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and detention center.
“As I expressed to the two new commissioners, I said, ‘Man, you’re really fortunate because you’re coming into an operation that’s running very smoothly, has great morale, isn’t over staffed, our budget’s OK, our reserves are up,’ ” McInnis said. “For both of them, it’s going to be a turn-key operation. When the new commissioners come in, they have a fine-running machine. We’re stable on our finances.”
Davis and Rowland said the county has several big-ticket items that will require putting money away to help fund, such as an extension of 29 Road to Interstate 70.
Beyond budgetary matters, the two new commissioners are still trying to determine exactly what else they want to focus on, though they both have some ideas, chief among them economic development and transparency in government.
Both, for example, said they will look into the idea of holding more public meetings in the evening to allow more people to attend. Traditionally, county commissions meet in the mornings — on Monday in the case of the Mesa County board — but doing so means some voters can’t attend because they have to go to work.
That’s why the two are talking about holding at least some meetings after work hours, perhaps once a month.
“I understand that there are people who work during the day and can’t come to the meetings, but there are also people who work in the evenings who can’t come,” Davis said. “I can see it where we have an occasional evening meeting for the public, especially if it’s issue-driven. If it’s a typical land-use hearing, the people who need to be there are going to be there regardless of what time it is. If it’s a more touchy, maybe social issue where we want as many people as we can, we can accommodate an evening meeting.”
Because of her background in child protection and mental health matters, Rowland said she likely will focus much of her attention on the county’s human services department, while Davis said he’s interested in taking on the legislative work that Pugliese has been doing during her time in office.
Both also will look at ways to improve economic development opportunities, including turning the Grand Junction Regional Center campus on Riverside Parkway, which is to close down soon, into a business opportunity for some and a child and adult welfare center for others.
Both also said they want to continue Pugliese’s work on building a business park in Clifton and finding long-term solutions to the Grand Valley’s drainage issues.
“Janet comes in with a lot of institutional knowledge, kind of like a John Justman, and she saw the county through some pretty tough years, and what’s exciting about Cody is he brings a strong background in private business and budgets,” McInnis said. “I’m excited about it. You hate to lose the team you’re with, but if you get drafted onto another team and you look around, you get a big smile. It works out OK.”