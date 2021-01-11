Tuesday is out with the old and in with the new.
That’s when Janet Rowland and Cody Davis will take the oath of office as members of the Mesa County Board of Commissioners.
Both Republicans easily won their races in November to serve on the three-member board. They will be replacing Commissioners Rose Pugliese and John Justman, who both faced term limits and couldn’t run again.
Pugliese and Justman, who served two four-year terms, will spend their last day on the job today at the commissioner’s regular Monday morning meeting.
Rowland has served on the board before, from 2005 to 2013. She left office because of term limits.
Under the state’s term-limit laws, elected officials can serve no more than eight consecutive years, unless voters remove those limits or set longer ones.
The law also allows term-limited officials to run for their old seats, but only after being out of office for at least four years.
Davis is relatively new to politics, although he was elected to serve on the government board of the Grand Valley Drainage District.
He resigned that seat in 2015 after two years because he moved out of the district he was elected to represent.
The two will officially be sworn in at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the old Mesa County Courthouse, 544 Rood Ave.
But because of restrictions under the COVID-19 pandemic, county residents who are interested in watching are urged to view the ceremony live on the Mesa County News Facebook page or on the county’s meeting page, which has a live feed.
That internet address is https://onbase.mesacounty.us/OnBaseAgendaOnline.
They will be joining Commissioner Scott McInnis on the panel. McInnis is in the middle of his second term.
After that, he, too, won’t be able to run again in 2022 because of term limits.