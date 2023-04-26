Janet Rowland mug.jpg
Janet Rowland

Mesa County Commissioner, a Republican

In the wake of questions raised by county elected leaders over the Mesa County Public Health Department’s finances, and their call for its director to resign earlier this year, the Board of County Commissioners appointed one of their own Tuesday to the public health board.

With little fanfare, and even less explanation, Commissioner Janet Rowland is to be the newest member of the public health board.

