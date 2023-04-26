In the wake of questions raised by county elected leaders over the Mesa County Public Health Department’s finances, and their call for its director to resign earlier this year, the Board of County Commissioners appointed one of their own Tuesday to the public health board.
With little fanfare, and even less explanation, Commissioner Janet Rowland is to be the newest member of the public health board.
That comes after the commissioners unanimously called for Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr to resign over allegations he and the board allowed a no-bid contract over the $50,000 threshold, and used taxpayer money — $219 — to pay for alcohol at after-hours team-building sessions for staff workers.
But despite changes in how it handles its finances approved by the public health board because of those allegations, it declined to fire Kuhr, saying his actions didn’t rise to that level. While the commissioners have little say in how the health department is managed, they have the authority to appoint its board members.
Rowland replaces Derek Wagner, Colorado Mesa University’s vice president of external affairs, for a five-year term starting next month. Wagner did not apply to serve another term.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Mesa County as a new member of the Board of Health, and I look forward to the work ahead,” Rowland said in a statement to The Daily Sentinel in response to a question about whether that appointment is related to the commissioners’ recent spat with Kuhr and the health board.
Moments before the commissioners approved her appointment, Commissioner Cody Davis said Rowland is eminently qualified to serve on the public health panel, citing her 28 years experience in health and human services, and her service on numerous boards and commissions dealing with public health and human services matters, such as the Mesa County Opioid Regional Board and the Colorado Child Abuse Prevention Council.
“She’s beyond qualified for this position,” Davis said, adding that it isn’t unusual for commissioners to sit on their local public health boards, and the county is taking this action to provide “strong accountability” out of this county’s board.
“Some may say, ‘Well, why is a commissioner going on the board of health?’ ” he added. “Well, of the 64 counties in Colorado, the vast majority of those have commissioners on their board. Any county that’s under 70,000 (population), all three commissioners sit on the board. Of the largest 11, which sometimes have three or five commissioners, currently four have commissioners sitting on their boards, so it’s not without precedent.”
Will Hays, chairman of the public health board, said he welcomed Rowland coming onto the panel, saying it will be an opportunity for her and the other commissioners to see exactly how the department operates.
“I will miss Derek and all of his contributions, but I welcome Janet joining the board,” he said. “I believe it’s good to see things for yourself if you have questions, which I assume is why she is choosing to join us.”
Hays said that he’s worked with Rowland on community projects numerous times over the years, and “I’m sure we will be able to resolve any disagreements that might arise.”
Kuhr, too, said he welcomed Rowland on the board.
“One of our ongoing priorities is to promote the value of public health, beyond our individual programs,” he said. “Having a commissioner as an advocate for the great work we do at Mesa County Public Health will be very beneficial.”
The commissioners were openly disappointed with that board in February when Hays told them it would not fire Kuhr and his executive staff over allegations that he failed to properly follow county procedures in bidding for contracts, misused tax dollars and maintained poor financial recording.
Still, the commissioners said then that they had no plans to replace members of the board with people who would fire Kuhr. At the same time, Hays said then that he “would be shocked” if the commissioners did so one by one as each members’ term expires.
At the time, Kuhr and the health board acknowledged that some things could have been done better, and initiated major changes in how it handles its finances and bids for contracts.
But before the department had a chance to see how those changes were working, the commissioners earlier this month cut in half what it was appropriating to the department, the bulk of which is funded from state and federal sources.
At the time, Rowland said commissioners wanted to make that $238,997 cut because of on-going concerns about the department’s fiscal management, saying that the department clearly had more money than it needs, and the county has been giving it too much, especially considering that it also provides such non-cash appropriations as free rent, building maintenance, payroll and human resources services.
When commissioners first raised their concerns with the department’s finances, Kuhr said he didn’t think he needed to use the competitive bid process in that instance because the health board had already approved the program that the department hired the consultant to work on, who started working with the county on a month-by-month basis in 2018.
Kuhr called her agreement with his department a “sub-contract,” which he said he thought didn’t require separate approval from either board. Both boards were fully aware of the contractor’s work over the past five years.
That consultant was Roxane White, a well-connected consultant who once served as chief of staff for former Gov. John Hickenlooper. Until her contract expired earlier this year, she ended up being paid nearly $500,000 over that time. Kuhr and Hays said White brought in millions of dollars in grants for various county projects, including the commissioners’ touted Clifton Community Campus, which includes a child development center.
The appointment also comes two weeks after the commissioners named Davis to the Grand Junction Regional Airport Board. At that time, Davis said the county was only following the Grand Junction City Council’s lead in appointing one of its own to that seven-member panel. Under a joint agreement between the county and city, each appoint three members, with the seventh chosen by those six.