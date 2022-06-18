Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said he has little interest in opening up settlement talks with Clerk Tina Peters and her attorneys over charges that she showed contempt for the court when she allegedly lied to a district court judge in March.
Rubinstein told District Judge Valerie Robison and one of Peters’ attorneys, Harvey Steinberg, on Friday that he is unlikely to enter into mediation with Peters over the matter because his “clients” in the case is the judicial system itself, and would only do so if the court orders it, something Robison declined to do.
“I don’t really feel like I’m the person who should be limiting or making the offer, and need this to largely be up to the bench to decide,” Rubinstein said.
“I am not going to be involved in any settlement, negotiations, offers in any way, shape or form,” Robison said. “It’s just not appropriate for me to do so. I’m not at this time going to require a settlement conference or a mediation.”
At issue is a motion filed by prosecutors asking the courts to issue a citation against Peters for contempt “for being untruthful” when she told District Judge Matthew Barrett she was not recording an in-court hearing for Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley in February.
That hearing was related to burglary and cybercrime charges that Rubinstein filed against Knisley last August when she returned to the clerk’s office after being told by county officials to stay away while it was investigating multiple allegations that she had created a hostile work environment.
That internal investigation stems from Knisley allegedly telling clerk staff not to cooperate with state and federal investigations over tampering with election equipment and official misconduct, charges for which the two are currently facing from a 13-count indictment by a Mesa County grand jury.
The results of that investigation are unknown because it involves a personnel matter, but Knisley was placed on permanent unpaid administrative leave as a result of it.
The contempt citation is related to other charges that Peters faces. She was charged with two counts of obstruction, both misdemeanors, after district attorney investigators attempted to execute a search warrant to seize the iPad Peters allegedly used to make the recording.
The second obstruction charge relates to when Grand Junction police briefly arrested Peters for interfering with that seizure and her attempts to kick a law enforcement officer during that arrest.
Robison scheduled a hearing on the contempt matter for September.