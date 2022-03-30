Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein is questioning the decision of a judge based outside of the county to continue presiding over a murder case involving defendant Verle Mangum, saying there’s no longer a conflict-of-interest rationale for the case to be handled by someone not accountable to local voters.
Rubinstein believes that question of accountability looms even larger now that the judge, James Boyd, chief judge of the 9th Judicial District based in Glenwood Springs, has ordered the dismissal of the murder charges against Mangum. Boyd on Monday ruled that Mangum’s right to a speedy retrial in connection with the 1996 murders of a Clifton woman and her daughter was violated.
“Now we are facing a situation where we have a judge who’s not accountable to anybody in our jurisdiction who’s dismissing a murder case, and we believe incorrectly,” Rubinstein said.
Judges in Colorado are appointed, but subject at the end of their terms to a retention vote by the voters in their jurisdiction to determine whether they should remain in office.
Boyd’s ruling on Monday was the latest recent setback for prosecutors in the Mangum case. Mangum had been convicted by a jury in Mesa County in 2003 of murdering Janet Davis, 42, and her 11-year-old daughter, Jennifer, and began serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Mangum unsuccessfully appealed the trial outcome. But he later challenged the effectiveness of his trial attorneys and the attorney representing him in his appeal, and in 2019 Boyd ruled in his favor, finding his prior legal representation had been ineffective, overturning his convictions and deciding that he is entitled to a new trial. Prosecutors appealed, but the Colorado Court of Appeals agreed with Boyd and in August issued a mandate ordering a new trial.
Boyd on Monday then dismissed the charges against Mangum based on the argument that Mangum was legally entitled to a speedy trial within six months of that mandate being issued. Rubinstein disagrees, and on Monday his office filed a notice of appeal of Boyd’s ruling. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says Mangum will remain in jail pending further direction from the appellate court.
In August, prosecutors filed a motion with Boyd asking for the case to be reassigned to a judge in the 21st Judicial District in Mesa County. According to the filing, the Supreme Court had previously reassigned Mangum’s case to Boyd “for purposes of post-conviction proceedings.” The reassignment arose from the fact that Richard Gurley, now a Mesa County district judge, had been one of Mangum’s trial attorneys, raising a conflict-of-interest concern should another district judge in the county consider Mangum’s claim of ineffective counsel.
According to the prosecutors’ motion in August, “it made sense for someone outside the district to deal with those ineffective assistance of counsel claims,” but now that those claims have been resolved in Mangum’s favor and a new trial granted, the case should be assigned back to Division 12 of the 21st Judicial District for trial and other proceedings. Specifically, it asked that the case be assigned to Judge Gretchen Larson, which Rubinstein this week said was due to the fact that Division 12 is her division.
Mangum’s attorneys said in a written response to the motion that the 2008 letter of assignment of Boyd to the case doesn’t limit him to post-conviction proceedings, but assigned him “to all further matters in this case.”
“By its very language, that would include all proceedings after the Court of Appeals’ remand for a new trial,” Mangum’s attorneys wrote.
They wrote that prosecutors had stated “no legally cognizable reason this case should be assigned to a particular division and certainly not any particular judge. ... Public policy would seem to militate against one party to an action requesting that the case be assigned to any particular judge or a particular division, as the People have here, as this would encourage forum-shopping.”
They also said the prosecutors’ request “is made even more problematic by the fact that the current judge has decided matters in a manner not favorable to the People. While the People have not stated this as a reason the matter should be reassigned to a different judge, and while this may not be the reason the request is being made, there is an appearance of an improper purpose in seeking a new judge.”
David Waite, Rubinstein’s chief deputy district attorney, said in a written response to the filing by Mangum’s attorneys, “Counsel is offended that defense counsel has implied that counsel has improper motives for this request. In fact, the same could be held true of the defense, as an objection to his case being assigned back to a Mesa County judge could be said to have its basis in the fact that (Boyd) granted their post-conviction motion (regarding ineffective counsel).”
In a brief written order on the matter in February, Boyd denied the request to reassign the case “for the reasons stated” by the defense attorneys, but confirmed that the case venue remains in Mesa County though he is handling it. Waite in his response filing had stated that the trial “will necessarily have to be held in Mesa County.”
Waite had also written in the response to Mangum’s attorneys that “as long as the trial and all litigation leading up to trial is held in Mesa County, counsel is not invested in any particular judge handling those proceedings.”
Rubinstein said his office wasn’t asking for a specific judge, but only that a Mesa County judge handle it.
“Our judges are accountable to our voters through the retention process. (Boyd) is not accountable to our voters and we’re talking about a judge who just dismissed a first-degree murder case, so if he’s behaving in a way that our voters don’t support, we have no recourse,” he said.