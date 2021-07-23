Ruby-Horsethief Canyon has, like most area outdoor recreation sites, experienced increased traffic in recent years, but so far there haven’t been negative side effects, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
A permit system for Ruby-Horsethief was implemented starting in 2013. That would imply there is an absolute cap on number of visits, but visits have steadily increased since.
The BLM looks at the appropriate amount of use of the area when determining how many permits to give out, according to BLM spokesperson Eric Coulter.
In 2013, the first year of the permit system, 1,318 permits were issued and 10,919 total visitors were counted.
In 2019, 1,872 permits were issued and just over 20,000 visitors were counted.
The number of visitors increased even more in 2020 as people looked to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, 3,250 permits were issued and 27,569 visitors were counted.
“We’re pretty much booked up through the year now,” Coulter said.
Travis Baier, owner of Rimrock Adventures in Fruita, said 2020 was his company’s busiest year ever for rafting, and most of the customers were going through Ruby-Horsethief.
This year is looking similar to last year, as well, Baier said.
The increase in visits comes despite water levels that are far below normal.
Near the Colorado-Utah state line, the river was discharging 2,040 cubic feet per second just before noon Thursday. The average for July 22 at that location is 5,850 cfs.
Baier said he has had a few people express concerns or cancel trips because of the low water level, but for the most part people don’t seem to be affected too much.
“Even though the water’s low, it’s still floating rafts down the river,” Baier said.
Coulter didn’t ascribe the rise in visits just to COVID. He said a lot of the use is just from people wanting to get out more.
“A lot of what we’ve seen over time is more people using public lands,” he said.
Coulter said there haven’t been many issues with the increased traffic at campsites and landings, although any time there are increases in traffic it’s possible there are more instances of people leaving trash or things like that.
“People have been respectful of the landscape,” he said.
Baier echoed those thoughts, saying people on the river have pretty much been behaving themselves, outside of the occasional story about a campfire during a fire ban or a campsite not cleaned up.
There has been more evidence of the negative effects of increased use at other BLM sites like the North Fruita Desert, Coulter said, but not necessarily at Ruby-Horsethief.
Permit fees generally go back into the recreation program they’re attached to, Coulter said, so the increase in revenue from the permits is being put back in to Ruby-Horsethief. The money can typically be used on projects like adding trash cans, vault toilets or campfire rings.
At Ruby-Horsethief, the BLM has yet to need to increase staff in response to the increase in visits, Coulter said.
The BLM recently purchased the 177-acre Crow Bottom parcel along Ruby-Horsethief, on the east side of the river about seven miles downstream from the put-in.
There are no plans to develop the parcel into campgrounds or other facilities, Coulter said, but it will add to the recreation and educational offerings in the area.
If visits continue to increase at Ruby-Horsethief, Coulter said the BLM will adapt to changes and expand some opportunities if necessary.
“We’re always identifying ways we can improve recreation capability,” Coulter said. “But we don’t want to overdevelop.”
Baier said from his perspective he’s happy with the way the BLM is managing Ruby-Horsethief.
“I think they’re doing the best they can with what they have,” Baier said.