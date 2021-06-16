A recent appeals court ruling has provided direction on a years-long legal dispute, finding that the courts and not state oil and gas regulators should settle differences of interpretation when it comes to leases between companies and mineral owners.
The ruling by a three-judge Colorado Court of Appeals panel could clear the way for other stalled lawsuits brought by mineral owners against energy companies to proceed, although that could depend on whether Antero Resources appeals the ruling to the Colorado Supreme Court.
The appeal court ruling was written by Judge Matthew Grove, with Judge Sueanna Johnson and Senior Judge JoAnn Vogt concurring, in a case involving legal actions brought against Antero and Ursa Resources by multiple mineral owners in Garfield County in 2016-17. The cases pertained to lease payments initially by Antero, and then by Ursa, which had bought Antero’s local oil and gas holdings.
The companies successfully sought dismissal of the suits in court in Garfield County, arguing the plaintiff failed to exhaust administrative remedies by not taking the matters to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. But the COGCC then agreed with the mineral owners that it lacked jurisdiction over each case, finding that each involved bona fide disputes over interpretation of the pertinent lease.
The companies then asked for, and got, a ruling in Denver District Court that COGCC had jurisdiction over the then-consolidated cases. The appeals court has now disagreed with that court’s finding that the contractual disputes were merely factual disagreements over royalties owed and don’t require legal interpretation involving leases. The appeals court has sent the cases back to Denver District Court for resolution on their merits.
Ursa is no longer a party to the cases after going bankrupt.
At issue in such cases are deduction of certain post-production costs by companies that lower the royalty payments made. Typically such cases have been handled locally in the courts, where in Garfield County at times royalty owners have been awarded thousands and even millions of dollars over claims of improper deductions.
In Colorado there have been conflicting district court decisions over the years over the jurisdictional question. Grand Junction attorney Nate Keever said several Garfield County cases have been legally stayed, awaiting the outcome of the Antero ruling. These include a case he is involved with regarding a suit against Antero.
“Everyone’s watching this case,” Keever said of the combined case the appeals court ruled on.
Keever, who agrees with that ruling, now is watching to see if Antero appeals. An attorney representing the company in the matter said Tuesday the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
The appeals court opinion wasn’t published, which Keever said is odd, but he said attorneys still will refer to it in legal motions in other cases.
“COGCC essentially said we’re not handling those cases. At this point (after the ruling) it would be pretty hard for a district court so say, ‘no, you should be in front of the COGCC,’ ” Keever said.
Nanci Limbach, who lives outside Silt and runs a nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation facility there, said it has been so long since she’d heard about the case she tended to forget about it, and she’s glad to hear some positive news. She said she thinks the point of the companies’ legal strategy was to drag things out to the point “where no one cares in the end.”
She said the land and mineral holdings she and her husband hold are small compared to others involved in the cases.
Still, “I’d like something settled — maybe to see something financial,” Limbach said.
She said her husband is terminally ill and she’s trying to figure how to survive financially without him, as she never has been paid for her wildlife work.
Keever also thinks the legal battle over jurisdiction has been a stalling tactic. He said some other energy companies haven’t argued COGCC has jurisdiction over lease interpretation disputes. He said that includes WPX Energy and Terra Energy Partners, which bought WPX’s holdings locally; Keever is providing legal representation in a current royalty case against them.
He thinks the stalling tactic worked for Ursa. He said more than $500,000 was set aside in the Ursa bankruptcy proceedings for all unpaid royalty owners, who “are going to get pennies on the dollar of what they’re owed.”
Ursa “escaped a lot of liability” through its stalling, Keever said.
COGCC spokeswoman Megan Castle said the agency is pleased the appeals court agreed with it in the ruling, but can’t comment further on the case, as it still is active.
During the ongoing case, the agency has continued to accept and process what it calls payment of proceeds applications involving royalty owners.
“Some are straightforward, where the claim does not ask the COGCC to interpret a lease — the issue decided by the Court of Appeals. ... However, some payment of proceeds applications are being litigated in district court, and the parties requested that the COGCC not take any action on the application until the district court case is decided. Other applications are on hold as the parties work out a settlement. And other applications are disputed by the operator and must then go to hearing before a hearing officer,” Castle said.