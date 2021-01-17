A divorced parent shouldn’t have additional legal burdens to challenge a former spouse’s decision not to allow their children to receive vaccinations, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
In a precedent-setting case out of La Plata County, two parents had agreed in their 2017 divorce settlement to continue to not have their children vaccinated, citing religious reasons and medical concerns.
But after that agreement was reached, the father had a change of heart a year later and decided he wanted to have his children vaccinated for various diseases, specifically so they could travel internationally, which they were barred by the court from doing because they weren’t vaccinated.
When his former wife didn’t agree, he took the matter to court.
And while the judge in the case said the children should be vaccinated, she required the father to provide more proof of substantial harm to the children if they are not vaccinated.
A three-judge panel of the appeals court, however, said applying an additional burden on the father and not the mother was unfair, and reversed the district judge’s ruling, sending the case back to court.
“Recognizing that mother had also asserted a religious-based objection, however, the court went on to find that vaccinations would interfere with mother’s ‘right to exercise religion freely,’ and therefore imposed an ‘additional burden’ on father ‘to prove substantial harm to the children’ if they remained unvaccinated,” Judge Neeti Pawar wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Jerry Jones and Michael Berger.
“The court ruled that father had not met this additional burden and denied his motion to modify,” the divorce decree, which gave both parents authority over medical decisions, Pawar added. “In denying his motion, the court clarified that it was not ruling that the children could not be vaccinated, but only that father had not met his burden to modify decision-making responsibility so that he could make that decision.”
The ruling opens the door for that to happen.
A year after the couple divorced, the father said he had a “wake-up moment” during a trip to Seattle when the city was going through a measles outbreak. When he returned, he said he didn’t want to infect his children, nor did he want his children to infect others.
In addition to citing religious reasons, the mother also contended that vaccines pose a risk of side effects, saying she has an autoimmune disease and the children had midline defects at birth.
While the father presented expert testimony at trial as to the benefits of vaccinations, the mother acted as her own witness in the case, presenting no other evidence against the use of vaccines.