Conservation and citizen groups including three in Western Colorado have joined in filing an appeal of a Wyoming judge’s October ruling striking down an Obama administration rule cracking down on methane emissions from oil and gas development.
The Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop, Paonia-based Citizens for a Healthy Community, Durango-based San Juan Citizens Alliance and other entities on Dec. 21 joined in appealing the ruling by Scott Skavdahl, a U.S. District Court judge who was an Obama appointee.
Skavdahl, in his ruling, largely vacated the 2016 Bureau of Land Management rule applying to federal-land drilling and federal and tribal oil and gas leases, concluding that it exceeded the agency’s statutory authority.
The measure sought to prohibit venting of methane, except in cases such as emergencies or when flaring of gas is technically infeasible. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, and flaring rather than venting it greatly reduces its global-warming impacts. The rule also sought to get companies to capture and commercially produce more natural gas rather than flare or vent it, which means more federal royalties and less waste of gas.
The appeal was filed in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.
“Whether it’s public land in the Thompson Divide, the Roan Plateau, or the North Fork, western Coloradans deserve public lands and government policies that protect our climate, promote public health, and save taxpayers money,” Peter Hart, staff attorney for Wilderness Workshop, said in a news release.
The Western Environmental Law Center, which also is involved in the appeal, said in a release that Skavdahl said the BLM overstepped its limitations by considering limits on greenhouse gas emissions a benefit to “public welfare.”
“We’re appealing the decision to a higher court because that logic doesn’t pass muster,” the group said.
Skavdahl had ruled that while the BLM adopted the regulation on the pretense of preventing waste, its main goal is regulating air pollution and particularly greenhouse gas, functions that fall under the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency under the Clean Air Act.
He also concluded the BLM failed to fully assess the rule’s impacts on marginally producing wells, which make up about 85% of wells on federal and tribal leases. Opponents to the rule said its compliance costs could lead to marginal wells being shut in and oil and gas resources not produced.
The Trump administration and industry have praised the ruling. The Trump administration has contended the 2016 measure was overly burdensome and has sought to replace it with a rule largely revoking the earlier one. But another judge this year vacated the Trump administration rule.
The Western Energy Alliance industry group, which opposes the 2016 measure, says not having the Trump administration rule in place is unfortunate because it modernized methane-related rules dating back to 1980 without overstepping the BLM’s authority.