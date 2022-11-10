A large law enforcement presence was located in several areas in the 28 Road and Orchard Avenue, 29 Road and North Avenue areas, and other locations to the east Thursday morning, after a report of a runaway juvenile boy who may have had a weapon.
Three Mesa County Valley School District 51 locations put in shelter-in-place orders — Nisley Elementary, Bookcliff Middle School, and the D51 Career Center — because of law enforcement activity in the area.
The Grand Junction Police Department located the juvenile and all shelter-in-place activations were lifted at 10:10 a.m., roughly 40 minutes after they had entered shelter-in-place protocols.
According to GJPD Community Outreach Specialist Kelly Clingman, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with juvenile possession of a firearm, theft and trespassing. He was taken to a local youth detention facility.
Clingman said the incident remains under investigation and couldn't provide information on which type of firearm the boy allegedly possessed.
“It was reported that the juvenile was on social media with a firearm the night before," Clingman told The Daily Sentinel. "This was reported by a family member."
The GJPD said in a social media post that there was no confirmed threat to any school.
According to District 51 Public Information Officer Callie Berkson, D51 security officers helped escort Nisley, Bookcliff and Career Center students safely into their respective schools while shelter-in-place protocols were in effect.
Berkson said that the schools activated shelter-in-place protocols at different times of the morning, depending on when law enforcement officials prompted the activation based on the suspect's reported movement.