A large law enforcement presence was located in several areas in the 28 Road and Orchard Avenue, 29 Road and North Avenue areas, and other locations to the east Thursday morning, after a report of a runaway juvenile boy who may have had a weapon.

Three Mesa County Valley School District 51 locations put in shelter-in-place orders — Nisley Elementary, Bookcliff Middle School, and the D51 Career Center — because of law enforcement activity in the area.