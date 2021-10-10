Deputy Derrick Strauch drives a Dodge Power Wagon patrol vehicle to Grand Mesa on Lands End Road. Because of the wide range of rugged land he patrols, Strauch carries a week’s worth of food and water, as well as emergency supplies and tools, in the vehicle.
Rural Area Deputy Derrick Strauch leaves what he calls the unofficial RAD substation. The substation is an early settler homestead on Grand Mesa that Strauch likes to visit while checking trail and road conditions and patrolling on the mesa.
Derrick Strauch, a rural area deputy with the Mesa County Sherff’s Office, patrols the Colorado River as he scouts fire mitigation opportunities.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Rural Area Deputy Derrick Strauch looks for a brush fire in the valley from the Grand Mesa after recieving a call from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office on July 8.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Deputy Derrick Strauch drives a Dodge Power Wagon patrol vehicle to Grand Mesa on Lands End Road. Because of the wide range of rugged land he patrols, Strauch carries a week’s worth of food and water, as well as emergency supplies and tools, in the vehicle.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Deputy Strauch speaks with residents who live near the Lands End 2 brush fire in July. He is a certified wildland firefighter.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Rural Area Deputy Strauch responds to the Lands End 2 brush fire.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Rural Area Deputy Derrick Strauch shows a photo of the Lands End 2 fire sent to him before responding to the fire on July 8.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Rural Area Deputy Derrick Strauch leaves what he calls the unofficial RAD substation. The substation is an early settler homestead on Grand Mesa that Strauch likes to visit while checking trail and road conditions and patrolling on the mesa.
MCKENZIE LANGE
A brush fire is spotted from the top of Grand Mesa after Rural Area Deputy Derrick Strauch received a call about the blaze in July.
Lost Horse Basin in Glade Park is out of sight, out of mind for many Mesa County residents, but not for Derrick Strauch, a rural area deputy with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Lost Horse, like many places in rural Mesa County, is barely accessible even with a four-wheel-drive vehicle.
“There are some places here where we have to entirely leave the county just to be able to get back to a road that takes us back into the county, and it’s usually not a fun road,” Strauch said.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Rural Area Deputy Program, or RAD, was introduced to the department in 2000.
It is made up of one sergeant and four deputies who patrol the county that spans 3,309 square miles from De Beque to Gateway, from Grand Mesa to the Utah border and the land and rivers in between.
As a skilled and trained rural area deputy, Strauch wears many hats in the field. On top of law enforcement calls, he is trained in swift-water rescue and often responds to search-and-rescue calls.
Strauch is a certified wildland firefighter, allowing him to arrive at a fire as a law enforcement officer and leave as a firefighter, if necessary.
At any given time in his Dodge Power Wagon patrol vehicle, you can find dry suits, life vests, ropes, chains, climbing equipment, flame- retardant clothing, hand tools, a week’s worth of food and water, and anything else he may need to respond to an emergency in the field.