With the Colorado Legislature forced to make billions of dollars in cuts to next year’s state budget when it reconvenes later this month, the question arises what it and the governor’s office can or will do when it comes to boosting job growth and helping the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As things stand right now, state lawmakers are eyeing anywhere from $1 billion to $4 billion in cuts to the state’s $30 billion annual spending plan, which means that any bills before the Legislature that call for spending money have a snowball’s chance of getting passed.
But some measures that call for a few dollars, but potentially could generate money through job creation and future tax revenues, might just be able to squeak by, lawmakers say.
Take House Bill 1003, for example.
That bill would expand the popular Rural Jump Start Tax Credit Program started in Mesa County in 2016.
Under it, certain startup companies that create new jobs can qualify for special income and sales tax breaks not only for owners of those firms, but also the employees they end up hiring.
The bill before the Legislature, which cleared the Colorado House before lawmakers took a break in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now awaits its first hearing in the state Senate, would expand that program to include more areas of the state and more businesses.
One of its problems, though, is a fiscal note attached to the bill that calls for $45,563 to hire an additional worker in the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, which administers the program.
Sponsors of the bill, known as the Rural Jump-Start Zone Act, fear that it could die because of that fiscal impact, however small it is.
“We think that bill is very important for the Western Slope or any of the rural counties,” said Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, who introduced the bill with Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon. “We think it’s even more important now considering what we’ve just gone through.”
House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder, said not to fear. Measures like that, and that bill specifically, have a high chance of passing for the reasons Rich just stated.
“Obviously, there’s still a lot of interest and support in the Legislature to support rural initiatives,” Becker said.
“Yes, rural economic development, particularly during the crisis, will be very important to us,” added Rep. Julie McCluskie, whose district includes Delta County and is a member of the Joint Budget Committee that is drafting next year’s budget. “There are probably two buckets of legislation that we will have to think about and consider, and that’s related to emergency response to COVID and economic recovery.”
Though Rich and the bill’s Senate sponsors, Sens. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, and Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, hope to get OEDIT to implement the measure with existing resources, effectively cutting out that fiscal impact, they also hope to persuade the rest of the Legislature of the good the bill could do, too, in case that doesn’t happen.
That fiscal note also shows that the bill is expected to lower the state’s revenue when fully implemented in 2023 by up to $1.8 million. But those lawmakers say that’s not a real impact because those are dollars the state wouldn’t see anyway because jobs created under the program wouldn’t otherwise exist.
Under the program, new startups approved for the program don’t have to pay income or sales taxes for up to four years, revenue the state wouldn’t see if those new businesses weren’t there.
Those additional jobs, however many there are, still would have a positive impact not only on state and local government revenue through other fees, but also help by boosting local economies, Donovan said.
And that increase in new jobs goes a long way in small communities, she said.
“The rural jump start bill is exactly the legislation … that we have to do,” Donovan said. “The scale of what the bill could do to help people get on their feet and bring in new businesses, compare that to the scale of lost revenue to the state. The impact is huge; the lost revenue is minor. It’s not really a loss either. If the business isn’t there, the state is not getting any revenue anyway.”