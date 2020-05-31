A rural economic development bill that nearly got sidelined because of the COVID-19 impact on the state’s finances cleared a Senate committee last week and could reach the Senate floor as early as this week.
House Bill 1003, which would expand the Rural Jump-Start Zone Act, won unanimous and bipartisan approval in the seven-member Senate Finance Committee not long after lawmakers returned to the Legislature after a two-month hiatus because of the pandemic.
The bill still has to go through the Senate Appropriations Committee before it can head to the full Senate. That committee was set to vote on it Saturday, but lawmakers suspended all activity in the Legislature through the weekend after Thursday’s violent protests in Denver, some of which impacted the Capitol Building.
Under the program, unique businesses that create new jobs can qualify for sales, business and income tax breaks for themselves and state income tax relief for their employees.
The program was first implemented in Mesa County not long after the Legislature approved its creation in 2015.
Since then, however, local economic development officials around the state saw that it contained too many restrictions.
Under the current program, businesses that are approved to be in it must be unique and cannot compete with any other existing business anywhere in the state. The bill loosens that restriction to contiguous counties that are rural — less than 250,000 in population — and economically distressed.
“We’ve removed some of the more onerous restrictions that were creating more of a hurdle than they needed to be, for example, proving non-competition,” said Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, who is sponsoring the bill in the Senate with Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction.
“We thought originally that was a great aspect of the bill, but upon revisiting it, a county can probably handle two distilleries or two dry cleaners.”
The bill, introduced by Reps. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, when the 2020 legislative session began in January, cleared the House in early March on a 51-13 bipartisan vote, with mostly Front Range urban Republicans opposing it.
The current program also requires an approved business to work with a college or university, but the bill expands that to allow them to partner with an economic development organization instead.
The bill, which also extends the program for another five years, does come with a price tag, one that its sponsors say isn’t really a cost. It calls for spending $45,563 for the rest of this year — $91,127 for a full year — to cover the salary of the person already employed by the state to manage the current program.
Donovan and Scott said they are working to get that fiscal impact removed from the bill, arguing that during a time of an uncertain economic future, measures such as this would generate money for state and local governments, not cost them.
“One of the things we said back then (in 2015) was we needed a lifeline for rural communities, and then once we got the bill passed, we found out we had 44 communities or counties around the state of Colorado that were considered (economically) depressed,” Scott told the committee. “Now, I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be. Probably every county.
“So this bill is going to give people an opportunity to open up their markets for more entrepreneurs to start new companies and build jobs,” he said. “That’s going to be so important in the recovery process now that we’ve gone through what we’ve gone through.”
Earlier this month, Scott and Donovan were asked by a staff worker with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, which administers the program, to withdraw the bill because of that fiscal impact.
But after questions to Gov. Jared Polis about that request, the governor threw his support behind the measure to keep it alive.
“We always have the joke, ‘Oh, this is a jobs bill,’” said Donovan, whose district includes Delta County. “Well, that’s not a joke with this bill, it actually is a jobs bill. This will create new jobs and expand business opportunities. The Rural Jump-Start Program will go a long ways to helping my district to have something to look forward to, a bright light on the horizon and a chance to plan for the recovery.”