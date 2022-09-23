Geno Saccomanno devoted his life — a life of significant impact on Colorado's Western Slope — to being a medical researcher at St. Mary's Medical Center, helping bringing the hospital to regional prominence and becoming a national and statewide leading figure in the field of lung cancer research.

However, Geno and his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Saccomanno, also recognized the significance of education and wanted to use their family's resources to bolster educational efforts in the community, so they formed the Saccomanno Higher Education Foundation in 1992 to provide need-based aid for students from Mesa County as well as Utah's Carbon County, where Geno grew up.