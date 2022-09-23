Geno Saccomanno devoted his life — a life of significant impact on Colorado's Western Slope — to being a medical researcher at St. Mary's Medical Center, helping bringing the hospital to regional prominence and becoming a national and statewide leading figure in the field of lung cancer research.
However, Geno and his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Saccomanno, also recognized the significance of education and wanted to use their family's resources to bolster educational efforts in the community, so they formed the Saccomanno Higher Education Foundation in 1992 to provide need-based aid for students from Mesa County as well as Utah's Carbon County, where Geno grew up.
Since its inception, the Saccomanno Higher Education Foundation has awarded $19,272,339 in scholarships to 8,243 students.
“They wanted to do something for their home county and for Mesa County,” said Terrance Farina, who was chosen as the foundation's vice president in 1992 and has remained in the position ever since.
“He was just a hell of a man and Ginny was right in there with him all the way. They were exceedingly generous to the community. He supported this for years, Farina said. "They saw the value of education, coming from relatively humble circumstances, and they elevated themselves through hard work and education, so they wanted to share their success with others and their three daughters.”
Originally, Geno served as the president, Ginny served as the secretary and treasurer, and their three daughters — Carol Murphy, Lenna Watson and Linda Siedow — served as board members.
When Geno died in 1999 shortly after his 84th birthday, Murphy served as the president until she died this April. Watson currently serves as the president and Murphy's daughter, Gena Cooper, stepped into the secretary and treasurer role after Ginny died in 2011 at 93.
“The family is very much involved in this endeavor,” Farina said. Farina was a long-time friend of Geno's and Ginny's and the law firm for which he serves as an attorney, Hoskin Farina and Kampf Professional Corporation, served as their legal counsel.
This year marks the 30th year of the Saccomanno Higher Education Foundation's efforts.
To celebrate, the foundation awarded more scholarships this year than any prior — 170 scholarships totaling $1,000,050. Fifty-nine of the students are attending Colorado Mesa University — which features the Saccomanno Research Institute as a summertime biology internship program — and another 16 will attend Intellitec College in Grand Junction.
However, scholarships will help students from Mesa and Carbon counties attend schools all across the nation — such as Baylor University, the University of Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh — and schools in other countries, such as University College London and the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.
Even after decades of providing financial aid for students, Farina says that it's still “satisfying” work for everyone involved.
“The 30 years have flown by,” he said. “I can't believe it's been 30 years. I can't believe, in some ways, how successful it's been. It's just one of those things where, every once in a while, you just pause and go, 'Holy smokes, it's almost $20 million in scholarships.' ”