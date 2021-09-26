featured Saccomanno Higher Education Foundation awards scholarships SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Sep 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Saccomanno Higher Education Foundation has announced its scholarship awards for the 2021-2022 school year.The foundation awards scholarships to students in Mesa County and Carbon County, Utah.Out of 206 students who submitted applications, 170 received scholarships, for a total award amount of $950,200. The organization’s goal for this year was to give out $950,000. Students who received scholarships are spread among 43 different institutions, including 64 students attending Colorado Mesa University and 13 students attending Utah State University.Since the foundation’s inception in 1992, it has awarded a little over $18.2 million in scholarships, spread across 8,073 students in Mesa County and Carbon County.Of the scholarships awarded, 5,777 have gone to mesa county students and 2,296 have gone to Carbon County students. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Scholarship Student Award University School Saccomanno Higher Education Foundation Carbon County Mesa Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView