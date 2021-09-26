The Saccomanno Higher Education Foundation has announced its scholarship awards for the 2021-2022 school year.

The foundation awards scholarships to students in Mesa County and Carbon County, Utah.

Out of 206 students who submitted applications, 170 received scholarships, for a total award amount of $950,200. The organization’s goal for this year was to give out $950,000.

Students who received scholarships are spread among 43 different institutions, including 64 students attending Colorado Mesa University and 13 students attending Utah State University.

Since the foundation’s inception in 1992, it has awarded a little over $18.2 million in scholarships, spread across 8,073 students in Mesa County and Carbon County.

Of the scholarships awarded, 5,777 have gone to mesa county students and 2,296 have gone to Carbon County students.