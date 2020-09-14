For the first month of the 2020-2021 school year, Safe2tell Colorado tip numbers dropped compared to August 2019, with a 52% decrease in tips received.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Colorado families as we begin the school year,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a press release.
“We know that distance learning and in-person learning both come with unique challenges, but by working together we can help keep our students safe. Whether kids are studying from home or within a school, Safe2Tell will continue to be available to students, parents, and community members to report their school-related safety concerns.”
For Mesa County School District 51, 16 tips were received in August 2020 compared to 26 last year.
“We were in school one more full week last year in August,” said Jonathan Burke, the district’s mental health coordinator.
Every Safe2Tell tip receives attention from professionals within the district who can offer both initial intervention and follow-up support.
“Each tip is different; however, more often than not a tip requires school staff, district personal, and local law enforcement to work collectively to respond and offer intervention and support to those that need it,” Burke said.
Safe2Tell is an anonymous way for students to report threats to their own safety and threats to those around them, designed to be a violence intervention and prevention program.
Students can report everything from bullying to concerns about suicide, and those tips are left anonymously to encourage students to report problems before they become serious.
Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit nor mental health counseling service provider; it is a conduit of information for distributing anonymous tips to local law enforcement and school officials, according to state law.
To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app, which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Essi Ellis, director of Safe-2Tell, encouraged community members to continue to use Safe2Tell to report their safety concerns as the school year begins.
“During the first month of the school year, many students are studying at home or experiencing a hybrid form of learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ellis said in the press release.
“While fewer students are attending school in person compared to previous years, we want to remind students that Safe2Tell will continue to be an available resource for reporting safety concerns, even from home.”
Last spring, a District 51 spokesperson said the Safe2Tell data show a sharp decline.
In April 2020, 23 reports were made, compared to 94 last year (around a 75% decrease) and in May 2020, 27 reports were made, compared to 73 last year (around a 63% decrease), she said.
State numbers were down by 70% in May.