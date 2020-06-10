New monthly Safe2Tell numbers show that suicide threats and welfare checks were among the top tips submitted for Colorado teenagers and young students.
According to the May summary, Safe2Tell Colorado received a total of 875 tips. This was a 70% decrease in tip volume from the previous May. The program, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is designed to give students a safe place to report problems or concerns they see in their schools, or in the case of the last few months, virtually. They report everything from bullying to attempted suicides and those tips are left anonymously to encourage students to report problems before they become serious.
“When students are not at school, they often have less frequent contact with those who might notice a safety concern. That disconnect has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a press release. “Peers, parents, and community members who continue reporting safety concerns to Safe2Tell can help ensure that our students are still being protected during a time when they have less contact with those who can support them during difficult times.”
Mesa County School District 51 spokesperson Emily Shockley said the district’s spring Safe2Tell numbers also showed a sharp decrease compared to last year’s numbers.
In April 2020, 23 reports were made, compared to 94 last year (around a 75% decrease) and in May 2020, 27 reports were made, compared to 73 last year (around a 63% decrease).
In addition to mental health resources found on the District 51 website, a resource guide for mental health support during the closure has been created for students. The guide includes support services like the Mind Springs Health Support Line and provides information on coping with stress, resources for homebound activities and virtual museum tours.
The state’s April Safe2Tell report showed an increase in cyberbullying tips as well as welfare checks, which was also one of the top tips received in May. Welfare checks are typically reports of concern for another individual, which may result in law enforcement going to their homes to check up on them.
For reference, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office data during the stay-at-home order, from March 26 through April 26, showed there were 146 welfare check incidents, resulting in just one case. From 2017-2019, the MCSO averaged 132 welfare check incidents resulting in an average of 10 cases.
To date for the 2019-2020 school year, Safe2Tell Colorado has received 19,560 tips, a 7% decrease from the 2018-2019 school year, according to the press release. Suicide threats (210) remained the top tip reported to Safe2Tell in May, while welfare checks (67) remained the second-highest.
“As schools officially close for summer break, we remind students to continue to use Safe2Tell to submit safety concerns,” reports Safe2Tell Program Director Essi Ellis as Safe2Tell tips historically drop during the summer months. “The program serves as a conduit for tip information to get to trained professionals who can intervene and hopefully prevent tragedies from occurring.”