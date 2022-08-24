Salad days: Boost for growers brings in the green

Gov. Jared Polis paused at one point Tuesday during a tour of the new Spring Born green-growing greenhouse facility outside Silt to process what he was seeing.
“Oh my goodness, that’s a lot of salad,” he said, while clad like other visitors in head-to-toe in white coveralls to help keep contaminants from getting inside the facility.
There, a 2.5-acre greenhouse is producing 3,000 pounds of lettuce a day.
The facility, which cost about $30 million to build and equip, is benefiting in part from a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan. But help has been coming from other sources, including one that Polis and state Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, toured the site in part to highlight. This year, Polis signed into law a bipartisan measure sponsored in the state House of Representatives by Soper and Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, that Soper says benefits greenhouses used for commercial production by treating business personal property as agricultural personal property, meaning it’s not taxed for five years.
The tax provision applies in the case of equipment used in planting, growing and harvesting, and doesn’t apply to marijuana facilities, he said.
Both Soper and Polis said the measure is a matter of fairness, treating indoor farming equipment the same way the equipment would be treated for tax purposes if it was used for agricultural production outside.
“It’s really about equal treatment under the law,” Soper said.
Said Polis, “Now we’re treating indoor and outdoor agriculture the same way, advantageously, so that indoor producers can be confident making these major capital investments.”
Soper was inspired to pursue the bill in part because of a constituent in Gateway who is growing cattle feed hydroponically.
“I’ve heard from other ranchers who are excited to do some hydroponics to be able to supplement feed to their cattle,” he said.
Doing that improves the quality of beef as well, enabling cattle to get green as well as dry feed year-round, he said.
Soper said he’s talked to a mushroom farmer south of Denver who also is excited about the new law.
Charles Barr, Spring Born’s president, said the water use at the greenhouse is 95% less than it would take to grow the same amount of greens in a field in Yuma, Arizona.
Polis said, “When we’re having these kinds of discussions about the Colorado River Compact and the changing nature of water in the West, to be able to produce food with 20 times less water input is going to be a big part of the solution.”
Soper and Polis spoke in favor of the idea of greenhouses being used to grow more produce in Colorado year-round, which Soper said is better than Colorado River water being used downstream to grow things that then need to be shipped here. Polis said that the Spring Born facility also supports traditional agriculture, with soil used there then being used on the ranchland on the facility property.
“Really, this is a glimpse into the future of production ag, right? It will always be a mix. From a water sustainability standpoint, we have to be able to be more efficient about how we grow our food in a growing population,” he said.
Barr said the greenhouse was built during the pandemic and provides 16 middle-income jobs and health insurance. The workers are people who want to get into agriculture and have farms, and the greenhouse is a great first-time agricultural job for them, he said. Having a viable greenhouse operation also helped keep the 250 acres of agricultural land it sits on stay in agricultural production, unlike some farm properties that fall out of production, he said.
“I think it was a very helpful project for (Garfield) County,” he said.
The facility was built with the idea of eventually undertaking a major expansion of it, but for right now Barr said it’s focused on boosting its retail sales.
It also has been dealing with some concerns from area residents about nighttime lighting of the facility. Barr said the lighting situation isn’t ideal, but Spring Born has been forthright with neighbors about solutions and accommodations.
“We have some workarounds. We just need to get there,” he said. “The old adage is revenue solves all problems, so if we can get more revenue then we can have more solutions.”
Soper’s bill originally involved reducing property taxes for “controlled environment agricultural facilities” by subjecting them to an agricultural assessment rate of 13% rather than the 29% rate assessed on commercial operations. Soper said the measure was changed out of respect for local governments who were worried there would be too much of an impact on their property taxes.
Barr expressed his appreciation to Soper for the bill and said he expects Colorado will see a lot more investments in greenhouse agricultural facilities as a result of the measure.
Said Soper, “Tax policy definitely spurs innovation, that’s for sure.”