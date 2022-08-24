 Skip to main content
Salad days: Boost for growers brings in the green

  • Updated
Gov. Jared Polis paused at one point Tuesday during a tour of the new Spring Born green-growing greenhouse facility outside Silt to process what he was seeing.

“Oh my goodness, that’s a lot of salad,” he said, while clad like other visitors in head-to-toe in white coveralls to help keep contaminants from getting inside the facility.

Polis hydroponics

Gov. Jared Polis, right, and state Rep. Matt Soper, second from right, inspect equipment used at the Spring Born greenhouse outside Silt Tuesday. A bill sponsored by Soper and signed into law by Polis this year provides greenhouses like Spring Born a personal property tax break on equipment used in planting, growing and harvesting, and is designed to support innovation in Colorado agriculture. Soper, Polis and others touring the facility on Tuesday were wearing coveralls to help protect it from contamination. Also pictured are Charles Barr, president of Spring Born, and Tiffany Pehl, executive director of Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado.

