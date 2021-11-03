Grand Junction’s sales tax collections continue to perform better than expectations.
The city’s tax revenue report for September, which shows taxes collected in September for sales made in August, shows so far the city’s year-to-date sales and use tax revenues are $6,660,146 more than the 2021 budget projection, and $8,991,336 more than the previous year to date.
Grand Junction has collected $51,060,871 in sales and use taxes, compared to $44,400,725 projected in the 2021 budget and $42,069,535 in 2020 through September.
In August, according to the report, the city collected $5,785,149 in sales and use tax revenue, which includes $4,790,485 in sales tax, $148,561 in use tax and $846,103 in the shared sales tax from Mesa County.
The budgeted sales and use tax projections for September 2021 were $5,135,341, according to the report, and the 2020 figure was $5,043,155.
City officials said the strong sales tax numbers indicate a strong local economy.
City Manager Greg Caton said broadly the city continues to be pleased with the sales tax numbers, which he said are an indicator of healthy economic and business activity.
“What we see influencing our sales tax revenues is discretionary spending,” Finance Director Jodi Welch added.
That discretionary spending comes from five main categories, Welch said; construction, general merchandise, miscellaneous retail, motor vehicles and restaurants/bars, with hotels also contributing.
Discretionary spending is a good indicator of how the economy is doing because that’s generally one of the first things cut in a downturn, Welch said.
September’s sales tax collection numbers are consistent with what the city has seen so far in 2021, Welch said.
The addition of Dick’s Sporting Goods and Dillard’s at Mesa Mall should help add to the sales tax base for the rest of the year, Caton said, and he’s predicting a strong holiday season.
Caton said the increased sales tax revenue will help the city strengthen its services and programs and meet new demands for service, he said there has been a sharp upward curve in demand for a variety of areas.
One example of a program the city can put on with the added revenue is an $85,000 effort to spray and protect ash trees on private property from insects, Caton said.