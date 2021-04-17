Sales tax figures are starting off strong in 2021 across the region and that is on the heels of a stronger than expected 2020.
The city of Grand Junction has reported sales and use tax figures for the first three months of its fiscal year and those numbers are up around 6.8% compared to the same time period in 2020. That’s an increase of more than $750,000 over the city’s projected budget revenues.
“The pandemic early on didn’t impact every community the same,” Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said. “Here we are 12 months later and the optimism and the positive financial situation that we have is not universal across the state.”
There is, however, a good deal of optimism across the Western Slope region with cities from Fruita to Montrose also posting positive sales tax figures. Montrose has only released its January 2021 report so far, Montrose City Manager William Bell said, which shows its sales and use tax collections up more than 15% over the prior year. He said February numbers are looking positive as well.
“I think it just shows the importance of having a diversified economy,” Bell said. “You can’t put all of your eggs in one basket and we worked really hard here in Montrose to have a diversified economy and it’s paying off.”
In the past year, Bell said, Montrose saw an influx of travelers from the Front Range who took advantage of the area’s high speed internet to work while also taking part in the recreation the city has to offer. He said the city has put a major focus on promoting recreation in their marketing.
“During the pandemic we saw the travel mindset across Colorado shift a little bit and we were receiving tons of travelers from the Front Range who would normally go out of state for their travel, but because of travel restrictions they stayed in state,” Bell said.
In 2020, Montrose saw its total sales and use tax collection increase by 8%. Bell said big box stores were another factor in last year’s tax collections.
Smaller cities like Fruita and Delta also saw increased sales tax collections through the pandemic and have seen that trend continue into 2021.
Fruita City Manager Michael Bennett said the city has set a record for sales tax collections since 2017. “Retail trade has been extremely strong,” Bennett said. “That has been the leading category in these increases year after year, which is great to see. It’s a wide sector of small businesses in Fruita.”
Retail trade includes small businesses from the local bike stores to the Fruita True Value.
“It started out great (in 2020) and then we were all worried it was going to drop off, but we just continued to see those strong positive numbers,” Bennett said. “So it’s good to see this year trending higher than our best year ever. We hope to see that continue.”
In Grand Junction, Caton said the good economic news is driving new interest in the community from workers and businesses. He also touted a diversified economy in helping it recover from the pandemic.
“Grand Junction is being seen as a great place to work, live and grow a family and be here,” Caton said. “I think that’s what we’re seeing. It’s a good place to live. It’s a good place to do businesses.”
With stronger than expected tax revenue in 2020 and continuing in 2021, Grand Junction is expected to end the year with significantly more in its general fund reserves than is required by City Council, Grand Junction Finance Director Jodi Welch said. The city is expected to end the year with around $32 million in reserves, which is more than $10 million more than required by Council.
“We’re really not here to create a large bank,” Welch said. “We have certain restrictions on investments that we could make that really make our return on money fairly small in terms of interest. So there really is no reason for us to bank that money. We really want to put it to work in the community.”
The City Council through its budget process this year could decide how to use some of that money, Welch said.
Caton said it would likely be used for one-time capital expenses. “This is a wonderful indication of economic activity within our community,” Caton said. “In the short term, that does not change our city behavior or change our budget. What it does do in 2022 and beyond is give us greater flexibility for funding some opportunities for one-time capital projects.”
Caton acknowledged that, while there is a lot of good economic news, there are still a lot of businesses struggling.
One area that is only starting to show signs of recovery across the region is lodging.
However, Bennett said local communities are coming out of the pandemic strong, which is a great sign for the region.
“When you look at the sales tax valley-wide and see strong numbers, it’s a bright spot coming out of a tough year that shows recovery and sustainability and resiliency of local businesses,” Bennett said. “That is one of the pictures of the health of local businesses in town and that all ties right back to these services that we all rely on.”