Grand Junction’s post-COVID-19 economic surge appears to be over, according to the city of Grand Junction’s most recent sales and use tax report, with growth in sales tax collections slowing to a more sustainable pace.
The report, released Sept. 19, reflects taxes collected in August on money spent in July. Sales tax is collected by the state of Colorado and remitted back to municipalities.
The report shows Grand Junction collected $6,309,451 in August from sales and use tax, up 5.8% from August, 2021’s figure of $5,915,774.
The August 2022 figure is also a 2.7% increase over the budget projection of $6,030,950 for August.
To date, Grand Junction has collected $50,312,695 in sales and use tax, compared to $45,275,722 this time last year and $47,460,607 projected in the budget. However, numbers have skewed closer to budget projections as 2022 has progressed.
“This is all leveling out, reaching a point of what would be a sustainable growth rate on revenues,” Finance Director Jodi Welch said.
Areas performing strongly include construction, which includes home improvement stores such as Home Depot, and general merchandise, which includes most other big box stores.
Despite some concerns in the macro economy, City Manager Greg Caton said the pipeline looks good for continued local economic growth.
“There’s still a strong local economy,” he said.
In fact, Welch and Caton both look at the slowing of sales tax growth as a good thing, because the double-digit growth the city saw earlier this year and in 2021 is unsustainable, and moderate numbers are more predictable.
“I think 2021 was a reflection on 2020,” Caton said. “So it came roaring back. I would call it a surge.”
Now, the surge has given way to a more sustainable level of growth, which Caton said was a “wonderful spot to be in.”
Lodging tax collections, which also had a strong rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and earlier this year tracked very close to budget projections is just a little bit higher than last year in the current report.
Lodging tax funds were 1.4% lower than budget projections in August, but to date are 33.6% above budget projections for the year.
Most of Grand Junction’s 6% lodging tax goes toward Visit Grand Junction to market the area, with some funds going to the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission and the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance.
Caton said one reason for the increase could be the city’s efforts to market the area through Visit Grand Junction.
“The numbers reflect success in that goal,” he said.