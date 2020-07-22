The city of Grand Junction is reporting a decrease in sales tax during the month of May of 8.3%, which was better than expected.
City Manager Greg Caton said the city was projecting the monthly sales tax numbers to come in somewhere between the 12% decline it saw in March when the state began business closures in response to the coronavirus and the 25% decline it saw in April, which was under a stay-at-home order for the entire month.
Caton said the decline being less than expected was “great news,” but also cautioned that the country was in a recession and that there were other factors to be concerned about looking forward.
“As we sit here in the later part of July we’ve got a long ways to go in 2020,” Caton said. “Then as we start to look forward into 2021 we are extremely cautious about the fiscal outlook.”
Some bright spots in the economy in May included stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s, as well as retailers like Target and Walmart, Grand Junction Finance Director Jodi Romero said. Grocery stores and liquor stores saw an increase over 2019, she said.
“As expected, restaurants, bars and hotels were down with a significant decrease from last year, but not as severe as last month’s decrease compared to the prior year,” Romero said. “That makes anecdotal sense because they were able to reopen to a certain degree although they still had some capacity constraints.”
Looking forward, Caton said the city did not yet have enough data to start to ease its spending reductions. The city is planning to reduce expenditures by around $7 million this year. However, he said if the rest of the year continued to show lower than expected sales tax reductions the city may not have to dip very far into its reserve fund.
“That would really be a good scenario where we saw the pandemic, we saw the recession coming and we modified our expenditures within that fiscal year to balance revenues,” Caton said. “That’s really our goal.”
Caton said Grand Junction had projected that the year’s sales tax revenue would decline by 25%, which he said other municipalities had projected as well. Many of those municipalities are also seeing better than expected sales tax numbers, he said.
One concern is with stimulus funds from the federal government about to expire, Caton said. One federal program added $600 a week in unemployment benefits, which is set to end this month.
“What I think we should be concerned about and watch is when the federal dollars in those policies start to expire,” Caton said. “We hear about, for example, the end of this month where that extra $600 is set to expire. If that is not renewed that will have an impact.”
Both Caton and Romero said they expect to see the economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic continue into 2021. City staff will begin to plan the proposed 2021 budget in August, Caton said.
“We just don’t know what’s going to happen toward the end of this year,” Romero said. “We do expect this experience to continue into 2021 so I would say from a budgeting standpoint I think that we can expect it will be less than what we adopted in 2020 at the very least.”
While the numbers are more encouraging than what was projected, Caton said residents should remember that Grand Junction sometimes experiences a lag before its economy is hit as hard as other areas. He pointed to the most recent recession, which began for much of the country in 2008, but didn’t hit Grand Junction until 2009.
“We often are late into the recession,” Caton said. “We think that we’re in a bubble or that we’re immune. That’s happened at least two times here in Grand Junction. We have to constantly be vigilant in our education and awareness, not only in the local data, but a little bit of broader data, which includes the state of Colorado.”