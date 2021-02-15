The city of Grand Junction is off to a good start to 2021 fiscally with its first month of sales tax collections coming in higher than the same month a year ago before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The city’s January sales tax collections, which are based on sales made in the month of December, were reported this week and showed a 1.9% increase over the 2020 collections and 0.9% above its 2021 budgeted amount.
City Manager Greg Caton said the city’s sales tax was most affected by the pandemic during the 2020 spring Stay-at-Home order. Since then the impacts have been more moderate. This month’s sales tax numbers were a positive sign, he said, especially considering the 2020 January collections had seen an increase over the prior year as well.
“It’s good that it’s above what we had projected there,” Caton said. “When I looked back and last year we said there was a significant increase over ‘19 and it was. That was a 4% increase. This was a 1.9 (% increase over 2020).”
January is the city’s largest month for sales tax collections and the first in its fiscal year, Finance Director Jodi Welch said. It accounts for around 10% of the total amount of sales tax collected for the year, while the remaining months average around 8%.
As had been the case through last year, the sectors that performed well included construction, general merchandise like big box stores, as well as grocery and liquor stores, Welch said. Fisher’s Liquor Barn General Manager Josh Matteson said they did see growth over the previous year during the holiday season.
“We still have pretty solid sales at this point,” Matteson said. “It’s not crazy like it was at the beginning, when everybody thought everything was going to shut down, but we still have solid sales.”
One area that saw a notable increase Welch said was online sales, which increased 69%. Total taxable sales increased from $4.4 million to $7.4 million year-over-year. Welch said the total increase sales tax brought in through online sales was around $82,000.
The city did see a decline in use tax of around 50% — $82,000 compared to $167,000 in 2020. Welch said use tax is a more variable type of tax that can fluctuate from year to year and month to month more so than sales tax. It is typically collected from the construction industry and oil and gas related businesses.
Lodging tax was also down around 25% compared to the same month last year. Caton said the January collections are not as significant for lodging tax as they are for sales tax. He said the bigger lodging tax months come in the spring and summer when they expect the vaccine roll out to have made a positive impact.
“We knew the recovery in this revenue stream would take longer and particularly now being more sluggish than the sales tax,” Caton said. “This is heavily dependent on people’s comfort level and we’re still seeing some challenges or some headwind in that area.”
To start the year the city had held back on expenditures in anticipation of this first report, Caton said. With this data now in hand, he said the city can move forward with its 2021 plans, which project a return to pre-pandemic levels of sales tax collections.
“Our approach was that we had projected for 2021 to have a return to pre-pandemic levels, but until we saw one months data, which is a big month, it was really kind of on pause because we certainly didn’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” Caton said. “Now what this allows us to do is go off pause and return to our 2021 plan.”