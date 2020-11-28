In the era of COVID-19, the Salvation Army’s task has taken on greater meaning.
The Salvation Army Grand Junction Corps, like the nonprofit’s locations across the nation, has found itself financially squeezed by the effects of the pandemic. Despite those struggles, however, no year in modern history has been more important when it comes to the organization living up to its mission.
“Shoot, pretty much from the onset of COVID, we became extraordinarily busy like all the other nonprofits,” Captain Joe West said. “We really doubled our output as far as our food assistance goes. We got involved in some other assistances that we’re typically not involved in, so we jumped right into that. We transitioned a bunch of our staff to social services roles to keep up with the demand of COVID.”
As its services expanded, the Salvation Army’s financial resources retracted. A small group of thrift stores on the Western Slope often provide a substantial portion of the organization’s funding for services in Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties. However, with those stores closed for much of the year because of shutdowns resulting from the pandemic, the organization lost out on at least $140,000 that it would have normally had in any other year.
As the virus surges, the nonprofit could once again find itself in a monetary hardship, but it will continue to meet the needs of those affected by society’s current conditions.
“This year, it really is more critical than ever,” West said. “We anticipate people are going to be laid off again. I think we’ve already seen shelves in stores start to get a little bare again. That was part of the reason why our services picked up so rapidly. If we see that again, it’s going to be running us through the wringer.”
Despite the pandemic and a relative lack of money, the organization’s famous kettle donation drive will go on as planned. The main difference this year, however, is that the Salvation Army will rely much more on volunteers to ring the bells and take the cash or coins.
The drive began last Friday in some locations and will expand throughout the valley as more people volunteer and the calendar approaches Christmas. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for four-hour shifts through the organization’s official website (https://grandjunction.salvationarmy.org/).
“In the past, we’ve had to pay people to bell ring, which is not entirely uncommon,” West said. “A lot of times, it’s been people who, for whatever reason, that’s the only time of year they can work or something like that. But, honestly, as wages rise, it’s really difficult to do that. We want to make sure that the money that people donate doesn’t go to paying people, but rather promoting services.”
The first big event the Salvation Army is using to encourage a rise in volunteers, as well as donations, is a friendly competition between the Rotary Club of Grand Junction and the Grand Junction Kiwanis happening on Dec. 5.
Every year, the two service clubs ring bells throughout the valley, aiming to see which side could fill more Salvation Army kettles. In years past, the Salvation Army received as much as $70,000 from those efforts.
The competition carries even more weight this year with the Salvation Army’s financial issues.
“The Annual Kiwanis vs. Rotary bell ringing is the most impactful fundraising day of the entire year,” West said in a statement. “Donations from this competition help us serve our community all year long. ... This year, we are particularly in dire need because of the effects of COVID. ... We are so grateful for Kiwanis and Rotary and their significant support year in and year out.”
On Dec. 5, Rotary members will be accepting kettle donations throughout the Grand Valley from 10 a.m. to noon and Kiwanians will be ringing from noon to 2 p.m.
“No matter which team you support, Rotary or Kiwanis, you can know that your drop in the bucket will add to many other drops, hopefully spilling over to help many who are in need,” Rotary President Tami Beard said in the statement.