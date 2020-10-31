Until Denver man David Lesh can prove he belongs on National Forest land, he won’t be allowed there.
Lesh faces six misdemeanor counts in Grand Junction because of his alleged behavior on federal land. Five of the counts are in connection with photos he posted to Instagram in June, in which he can be seen standing on the floating log at Hanging Lake that visitors are prohibited to touch. The other count is for another photo he posted of him apparently snowmobiling in a Keystone terrain park at a time when state ski areas were closed because of COVID-19.
The charges were filed in federal court Sept. 15. Weeks later, on Oct. 21, Lesh posted a photo on Instagram seemingly showing him defecating in Maroon Lake, further antagonizing forest officials.
That post did not go unnoticed in court, either.
Lesh appeared by phone in court in Grand Junction on Friday and, while a failure to appear charge was dropped, his bond was modified, banning him from entering Forest Service land due to the most recent post.
“As injudicious as it was for him to post the photo… I don’t see how a total ban on millions of acres of National Forest property is appropriate,” Stephen Laiche, serving as Lesh’s defense attorney for the final time, argued at Friday’s hearing.
Both the prosecuting attorney and presiding judge disagreed.
U.S. Assistant Attorney Pete Hautzinger requested the court add conditions of his release in light of his antics at Maroon Lake.
“We request he be restrained from going on federal lands all together,” he said.
Hautzinger added it isn’t immediately clear when the photo of Lesh was taken and that, due to the water levels in the photo, it may have taken at a different time.
“I do not allege we have probable cause he violated (a court) order but the mere posting of the photo shows his intent to flout orders of the court,” he said.
The government believed an outright ban from any forest lands was appropriate as the case continues.
Federal Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher felt it was reasonable to consider Lesh’s posting of the photo while facing misdemeanor charges for similar conduct as contemptuous of the court order, regardless of when the photo was taken.
“The court finds it appropriate to change the conditions of release for Lesh due to his actions,” he said. “The conditions of his release will be modified to preclude him from going on National Forest land and he may not post on social media platforms any image depicting himself or anyone else violating state or federal law on national land.”
During the hearing, Lesh attempted to address the Maroon Lake photo but was advised by both his counsel and Judge Gallagher not to speak. Lesh asked for a continuance on the matter so that he could get new counsel but that request was denied by Gallagher.
He is required to sign the new conditions on his bond by early next week.
FAILURE TO APPEAR DROPPED
Gallagher did, however, decide to drop a failure to appear charge against Lesh.
Lesh was scheduled to appear on Oct. 23, but did not show up. A bench warrant was filed for his missed appearance. Lesh requested that warrant to be quashed, which Hautzinger objected to.
Lesh reportedly did not receive the email that his court appearance had been rescheduled until around 6 p.m. the night before.
“He understands the importance of appearing in court and appearing at scheduled times but I think there was confusion on the interpretation of the email,” Laiche argued at Friday’s hearing.
Hautzinger felt the warrant was appropriate given Lesh’s behavior.
“The government’s position is that Lesh has made it clear that he has little regard for court orders whether it is behaving himself on public lands or appearing,” he argued.
Gallagher ultimately decided to quash the bench warrant due to what he felt was legitimate confusion and the fact that these were ultimately minor charges. He said during the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t sensible to put Lesh in custody for what are ultimately minor charges.
“The reality is, if Lesh is arrested, two-plus officers and Marshals will have to have contact with him… I don’t think it’s worth the risk to law enforcement,” he said. “Putting him in custody with all those things considered is not the appropriate move.”
NEW DEFENSE ATTORNEY
Laiche, who agreed to represent Lesh on Sept. 21, filed a motion to withdraw as his attorney on Oct. 22, and that motion was approved by the court Friday.
According to the motion, a conflict arose between the two and Laiche couldn’t continue to represent Lesh.
“Irreconcilable differences have arisen… which makes his continued representation impossible,” it read.
Judge Gallagher said the case was continued to Nov. 13 for Lesh to acquire a new attorney. Lesh wanted 30 days to find a new attorney but Gallagher said he had two weeks.
With nearly 85,000 followers on Instagram Lesh’s photos continue to receive statewide attention. A change.org petition to revoke the business license of Virtika, a company Lesh owns, has received more than 40,000 signatures.
Hautzinger said the court received 22 letters this week from the public that were expressed disgust with Lesh’s conduct.
“To see someone mock the laws and citizens of our state is something that should not continue,” one person wrote into the court on Wednesday.
“A slap on the hand and a small fine will do nothing to deter this man from more terrible behavior that he brags about on social media,” another concerned resident wrote to the court.
The five counts against Lesh related to Hanging Lake accuse him of entering or being in a prohibited body of water; entering an area closed for the protection of property; entering an area closed for protection of historical, archaeological, geological or paleontological interest; entering an area closed for the protection of special biological communities; and entering an area closed for the protection of endangered plants, animals or fish.
Lesh agreed to a sentence of 50 hours of public service and to pay $500 in connection with violation on National Forest land last year on Independence Pass above Aspen.
He is next due in court next month.