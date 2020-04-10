San Miguel County on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to a county-wide COVID-19 blood testing program after earlier in the week saying they'd suspended the effort with United Biomedical, Inc., a private company.
In a press release on Thursday San Miguel County officials apologized for an earlier press release that suggested a processing backlog at the company's New York facilities was leading to a suspension of the program.
"We apologize for any confusion created by County press releases on April 6th and 7th regarding the testing. UBI’s lab is experiencing the same staffing and supply challenges due to COVID-19 that the entire world faces, but they are committed to producing the results as quickly as possible," the release said.
The earlier release referenced by the county said that the second round of COVID-19 blood testing will be delayed indefinitely due to “United Biomedical Inc.’s considerably reduced ability to process tests at its lab located in the heart of the New York COVID-19 pandemic.”
Also in the first update this week, Grace Franklin, San Miguel public health director, was quoted as saying the county “will continue to evaluate whether or not it makes sense to pursue the second round of testing given the unexpected obstacles UBI’s lab is facing.”
At the time the presumed suspension was announced, the county said that the first round had included some 6,000 participants.
Flash forward to Thursday evening, and the county had adopted a new tone in their press release.
"The indication that the lab was compromised was unintentionally misleading and the County apologizes for any confusion it created," the release said. "San Miguel County remains confident in the quality of test results from UBI. As UBI continues to work diligently to supply results, the County is standing by to resume testing when appropriate. Any delay will not invalidate any of the testing data."
The testing program, as reported by the Colorado Sun, was an effort by a couple who lived part-time in Telluride. Mei Mei Hu and her husband, Lou Reese, who are affiliated with UBI, offered blood tests to the county free of charge. The company entered into a partnership with UBI on March 18. The company's CEO is also quoted in the San Miguel County release.
“We are humbled by the groundswell of support from residents of San Miguel County and our partnership with San Miguel County officials to help our community,” said Mei Mei Hu, UBI’s CEO in the release. “Like all labs, ours has experienced increased demand in the midst of an unprecedented global public health crisis. We have delivered almost 2,000 initial results from San Miguel County and anticipate continuing to deliver expanded results as samples are continuing to arrive at our lab. We look forward to the second round of testing with our partners in San Miguel County.”
As of 11 a.m. Friday, San Miguel County reported 12 positive COVID-19 cases on their website. In a second category for the blood tests, specifically, the county said there were eight positive cases out of 1,631 processed tests. Of the processed tests, the county was reporting 1,598 negatives and 25 that were indeterminate.