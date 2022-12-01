The Grand Junction community is invited to get into the holiday spirit through exercise next weekend, and furry friends are also invited.
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation and the Grand Junction Kiwanis Club are hosting the annual Santa Cause Run on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.
Both the one-kilometer race and five-kilometer race will begin and end at the Las Colonias Amphitheater. Registration for the one-kilometer run for children 11 and under is $20 and the five-kilometer race for all ages is $30.
The deadline to register for the run is Wednesday, Dec. 7. The first 300 registrants will be guaranteed a race-day shirt or a Santa suit to sport during the race.
Registration after the deadline and on event day is available for an additional $10, and a t-shirt or Santa suit are not guaranteed.
Packet pick-up for registrants is slated for Friday, December 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city's Lincoln Park office at 1340 Gunnison Ave., as well as the day of the race at 9 a.m.
Prize categories for the race include age group awards (12 and under, 13-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and up), Mr. and Mrs. Cause (the fasted combined five-kilometer time for a male and female), Santa and his Little Helper (the fasted combined five-kilometer time for a runner 18 and over and a runner under 18), and Grinch and Max (the fast five-kilometer time for a runner and their dog).
To compete in any of the award categories, registrants should note them on their registration form.
All proceeds from the race go toward funding inclusive playground equipment throughout the city's parks. The Santa Cause Run has raised more than $16,000 in its existence and last year funded an accessible wheelchair swing installation at Canyon View Park's playground.