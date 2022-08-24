A 25-year-old Delta County man was identified as the person killed in a car crash late Saturday near E Road and Duffy Drive.
In a press release Tuesday, the Mesa County Coroner’s Office said the man killed was Jordan Turley of Austin, Colorado. Turley was the passenger in the vehicle, which crashed around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.
The cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death as an accident.
WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN PARK
A deceased woman found in Columbine Park Saturday has been identified as 59-year-old Jimmie Reaves of Grand Junction.
Grand Junction Police responded to the park just before noon Saturday for a 911 call about a deceased female. Police pronounced Reaves dead at the scene, and did not find anything suspicious or indicating criminal activity at the scene.
According to the coroner’s office, the cause and manner of death is pending but there was nothing suspicious noted so far in the investigation.
GJFD RESPONDS TO VEHICLE FIRE
The Grand Junction Fore Department responded to a report of a vehicle on fire Tuesday just before 1 p.m. near the 2700 Block of B ¼ Road.
According to a GJFD press release, a small bus was on fire near a structure. GJFD personnel contained the fire in the bus and did not let it spread to other structures.
The nearby home was undamaged, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.