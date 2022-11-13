To some, he’s known as The Gatekeeper. To others, he’s Papa Joey.
Sometimes, he’s seen playing the saxophone. Sometimes, he’s praying with patients or family members in the expansive lobby at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
He has a gun and a badge, never mind that weapon is only for stun, and the badge is sewn on.
He’s one of several security guards at the hospital, and if you mess up while he’s on duty, you’ll get the “Joey Talk,” which you don’t want.
A former Navy man and a one-time cop, Joey Cowan still is a force to be reckoned with, but not in a bad way. He works at the hospital, but technically he’s an employee of HSS Security, a Denver-based company that specializes in security services in health care and high-risk environments.
For most of his life, however, he worked in the music industry and toured as backup musician for such artists as Tina Turner, Paul Simon, Sly and the Family Stone and Larry Graham & Graham Central Station.
He even entertained the troops during the Vietnam War with Bob Hope, twice.
“I’m 72 and trying to get to 73,” Cowan said. “I’m just Joey the saxophone player that got his bless to do this. I don’t take claim to fame for it. It’s just, if you do what you like to do, you’ll never work a day in your life.”
A graduate of the U.S. Naval School of Music in Virginia Beach, Cowan moved to Grand Junction from the Denver area, where he grew up, five years ago with his wife, Katrina — “spelled with a K like the storm,” he says — to be closer to family.
When he first arrived, he didn’t see anyone else who is Black, like him. When he did, he raced up to the guy and asked, “Where do you get a good haircut around here?”
The man gave him a name, Dustin. When he went to see Dustin for that haircut, he discovered Dustin was white, which he didn’t expect. “To this day, Dustin cuts my hair,” he said.
An unassuming man, Cowan takes his work as seriously as his music.
“When people act up and just be crazy, I would go by and talk to them and the next thing they are calmed down, they’re not giving (staff) any more problems,” he said. “The word had gotten out, ‘You don’t want the Joey Talk.’ The Joey Talk was very, very simple. I would tell them, ‘Look. This is what we’ve got to do.’ I would let them know, no matter what their state of mind is, you get to make a choice.”
He offers them three. The first two are leave, or do what the staff says.
“The third choice is, if I get involved and you get on my radar with a call for help, I will make this the worse day of your life,” Cowan said. “Nobody has ever said, ‘You know what? I’ll take option number three.’ ”
As Joey the musician, he’s also a regular at the Tuesday Night Jam at Charlie Dwellington’s and is putting together his own band.
“This is the music in me,” he said. “If I’m ever to the point to where I can’t play my horn, give me a shot and put me out of my misery. I’m all about, life is short and then you die so enjoy yourself.”
