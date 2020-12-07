Kristi Knowles, a service techician and financial crimes investigator for the Grand Junction Police Department, said she’s seeing an uptick in all sorts of fraud and financial crime-related calls.
“Most of the scams we are seeing are romance scams with people using social media and social networking sites and falling for scams to send money,” she said.
Particularly around the holidays, experts warn that gift cards and charities are favored avenues for fraud.
“Gift cards are a scammer’s favorite way to steal,” Knowles said.
She suggested you always inspect gift cards before purchasing them to ensure they haven’t been tampered with and to buy them online directly from the retailer.
She also suggested when donating to charity to be sure the money is going to the actual charity and not to individuals. Several organizations offer reports and ratings about how charitable organizations conduct business such as give.org, charitynavigator.org and charitywatch.org.
Another type of scam Knowles has seen this year is “redflagging.” She’s dealt with recent calls from residents whose checks are stolen right from their mailboxes.
“They are mailing money out to family or are paying bills and leave them unsecured in their mailbox. They put up their red flag to let the mailman know to come by and ‘redflaggers’ drive around and target those homes,” Knowles said.
The Police Department posted several suggestions on social media to avoid getting scammed over the holidays. These include: keeping all devices up-to-date with basic security, only connecting to known WiFi networks, using strong and unique passwords, not opening holiday greeting cards unless they are from a trusted sender, only shopping on websites you trust and being aware of ads that are “too good to be true.”
Using free public WiFi when shopping online is also not advised as it can expose personal and financial information to networks that are not secure.
“But really, if we’re talking avoiding holiday scams, something I tell people online shopping now, and those scams are definitely up, is to pay by credit card,” Knowles said.
She said there is increased protection for purchases if unauthorized payments show up, and credit card companies can better dispute charges.
One of the difficulties with scam investigations is that they are often federal crimes and require complex resources.
“You never really know sometimes where they are communicating from and, if we do get an IP address, that can just take you down another rabbit hole,” Knowles said.
Through investigations with partner agencies like the FBI, Knowles said she has recovered money for private companies and individuals who have been scammed, but it can be difficult.
“If it’s within the first 12 hours, sometimes we can get the money back, but they have to report it pretty quickly,” she said.
For many, however, it can be a hard truth to admit.
“A lot of these people have a lot of pride, and they don’t want to admit they have been scammed,” Knowles said.
A common scam for holiday shoppers, and at any time of the year, is having packages stolen right off their front porch.
The Fruita Police Department launched a new program, Operation Porch Pirate, for incoming packages.
“What we wanted to do is to take a proactive approach to package theft and offer a solution so anyone in the community can keep their gifts safe,” officer Nick Peck said.
If residents can’t be home for a package delivery, they can have it sent to the Fruita Police Department. The package can be safely picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“I’m not aware of any recent cases, but it’s something we always have to deal with,” he said.