Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting was adjourned just moments after starting because a woman refused to wear her mask.
Board President Tom Parrish began the meeting promptly at 6 p.m. before asking audience members to wear their masks. Jacqueline Anderson refused, claiming that she has a medical condition.
A back-and-forth ensued before Parrish adjourned the meeting two minutes after it began. Audience members then began arguing with Parrish from across the room before things settled down.
The district provided Anderson with a face shield, which she agreed to wear so that the meeting could continue.
“It’s extremely frustrating that when you know what your rights are and people try to bump up against that,” Anderson told the Daily Sentinel. “If he hadn’t been so rude to me at the beginning and talking to me like a child and was being polite, we probably could have figured out something and avoided this.”
Superintendent Diana Sirko spoke with Anderson one-on-one where they figured out the alternative and the meeting re-adjourned in person around 6:25 p.m.
A number of residents spoke to the school board, including several who raised concerns at an earlier board work session regarding education on race and politics in America.