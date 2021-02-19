After months of careful conversations, the Board of Education approved changes to School District 51 attendance boundaries at its Tuesday meeting.
The decisions aim to reduce overcrowding at Fruita Monument High School and prevent the same issue with Appleton Elementary.
“I think we’ve come up with a good plan,” said Tom Parrish, board president. “I think we’ve met our objective of how to balance our enrollments, and I think we’ve been sensitive to parents and siblings in school.”
Families within the Scenic Elementary and Broadway Elementary attendance areas will move from Fruita Monument — and Fruita 8/9 for ninth grade — to Grand Junction High School. A triangular area bordered by U.S. Highway 6 & 50, 25 Road and G Road will also move from Fruita Monument and Fruita 8/9 to GJHS.
In that same area, students who would attend Fruita Middle School for sixth and seventh grades, and Fruita 8/9 for eighth grade, will now be in West Middle School’s boundary.
The most complex change lies in the elementary schools. Appleton Elementary neighborhoods south of G Road, northeast of the Colorado River and west of 25 Road will move into Pomona Elementary’s attendance area. The Panorama neighborhood in the Redlands is moving from Wingate Elementary School’s boundary to Broadway Elementary. Also, the area between 26 Road and 27 Road between I-70 and G Road will move from Pomona to Tope Elementary boundaries.
The final decision took some time as board members debated grandfathering students in their current schools, or Transitional Admission Rights (TAR). The board decided that students can be grandfathered and remain in their current school. So a third grader at Appleton can remain there. However, if their parents wish for them to attend Fruita Middle instead of West Middle, then they would need to apply for School of Choice.
These students will be offered transportation for the 2021-22 school year.
Siblings currently enrolled in a District 51 school will also be offered TAR with no busing, so long as the family doesn’t move from their current address. If they do move, then they will have to utilize School of Choice.
While TAR could create some confusion and difficulty, the district is confident that it will be able to pull it off.
“I think we’ll be able to accommodate them,” said Shannon Bingham, a demographer for District 51.
The board was pleased with the decision but recognizes it may not be perfect.
“I’m realistic enough to know that we can’t address every issue, but I think we’ve gone a great distance to do that,” Parrish said.
ALSO ON THE AGENDA:
Progress has been made in finding Diana Sirko’s eventual replacement as superintendent, should she retire in June 2022. The district posted an internal message about the opening and received three applications. After breaking out into executive session on Tuesday, the board returned to reveal their thoughts on the candidates. Appreciation for Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill was universal.
“People like talking about him. Students like him, he understands (our school system) better than everybody,” said board member Paul Pitton.
The board thanked the other two candidates for applying but agreed that only Hill will be interviewed.
The board is also considering a return to in-person meetings but will take guidance from Mesa County.
The next school board meeting will be held virtually on March 2 at 6 p.m. you can watch it live on the District’s Facebook page.