Two of Tracy Gallegos’ biggest passions are education and helping underserved children.
Gallegos wants to marry those two as School District 51’s new director of equity and inclusion. The school board confirmed the hiring of Gallegos, who previously was the regional director of the migrant education program, in a special meeting Wednesday evening.
In his new role, Gallegos said he will lead efforts to establish more accepting cultures for all students in the system, and close achievement gaps. But the posting of the job drew concern from a group of parents and adults who view the job title as code words for Marxism and communism, and that the job is unnecessary. The district denies those accusations, and Gallegos said the role is about helping students who have traditionally under performed.
“I want to tell those people that we are here to make sure that all of our kids are doing well within our school system,” Gallegos told The Daily Sentinel. “My position is designed to put attention on student populations who are not doing as well as they should be. It’s something we’re required to do as a public school system, but it’s also what we have to do because it’s the right thing to do.”
Gallegos was born in Greeley, but his earlier generations of his family immigrated from Mexico to Delta where they worked in the orchards. The family was discouraged from speaking Spanish in classes as kids, so Gallegos grew up in an English-speaking household.
Gallegos developed a passion for the language of his family and studied Spanish and education at the University of Northern Colorado, and studied educational leadership at the University of Denver.
He worked in Aurora Public Schools before moving to District 51. In Mesa County, he was an assistant principal at West Middle School before joining the migrant education program.
His qualifications and passion stuck out most to district leadership.
“Tracy’s been doing a lot of good work for a long time out here and has developed a reputation and trust with the community. He’s also shown passion for students who have usually been marginalized and for all students in general,” Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill said. “One thing that stuck out most in Tracy’s interview was that he was willing to listen and learn. He’s going to be doing a lot of that in this role when communicating with parents and the community.”
Gallegos said his evolving roles in the public school system allowed him to identify students who weren’t reaching their potential and ways to help them.
“I’ve paid attention to the performance numbers of underserved students and have spoken with people in the community, and I hear a lot of concern about kids falling behind. The data is disheartening. Our underserved kids are not doing well,” Gallegos said.
Districtwide, minority students had a mean score of 727.8 on state assessments for English, language arts and math, compared to non-minority students scoring 740.8. At the high school level, minority students posted a mean score of 536.2 on standardized science tests while non-minority students scored 580.5. All four figures are below state averages. One solution Gallegos floated was to more closely monitor all student scores, not just those from state tests.
Gallegos points to the performance figures and a need for changes within schools as indications that minority students are being underserved, and his duty, he believes, is to attack that head on.
“As a district, it does not matter what language kids speak or what they look like. What matters is that every kid who comes through our doors is proficient and meets state standards,” Gallegos said.